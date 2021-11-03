Kokua Line: Will UH football fans get to eat and drink in Ching Field luxury boxes?
By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:13 p.m.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
The University of Hawaii has received clearance from Honolulu County to treat the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex luxury viewing suites as limited-capacity restaurants, allowing food and drink including alcoholic beverages. Masked spectators took in the Hawaii-vs.-New Mexico State game Oct. 23 from the bleachers at the Ching Complex.