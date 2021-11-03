Hawaii Pacific women’s soccer win streak snapped

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Pacific University women’s soccer team had its three-game win streak snapped on Tuesday with a 5-0 loss to Fresno Pacific at Ramirez Field.

The Sharks (5-9-1, 4-4-1 PacWest) end their NorCal road trip with the loss, which extended the Sunbirds’ own win streak to three.

Fresno Pacific (3-9, 3-4) decided the game early, scoring just 10 minutes into the game on Ariana Quintero’s goal. The Sunbirds made it 2-0 just two minutes later with Alexis Macias’ score. Tori De Leon assisted on both goals. Fresno Pacific rounded out a three-score half with Ana Paula Fraiz’s solo effort in the 24th minute.

Makayla Montoya opened the scoring in the second half with a 61st-minute strike, before De Leon joined in on the scoring with a goal in the 69th minute to add to her two assists.

The Sharks finish the season with a matchup against Hawaii Hilo next week on the Big Island.

Sharks beat Sunbirds to move into first

The Hawaii Pacific University men’s soccer team moved into first place in Pacifc West Conference standings with a 1-0 win over Fresno Pacific on Tuesday night at Ramirez Field.

The Sharks (8-5-2, 6-1-2 PacWest) have won five straight matches after the win over the Sunbirds (5-7, 3-4), and lead the conference standings with 20 points. Point Loma and Biola previously shared the conference lead with 18 points each. Both teams will have a chance to move back on top with games on Thursday.

With the teams stuck in a deadlock for much of the game, HPU grad student Gerrit Arzberger scored in the 75th minute to break the scoreless tie. The Sharks were outshot 16-7 by Fresno Pacific.

PacWest Conference Defender of the Week Jeremy Zielinski was excellent in goal for the Sharks, making four saves to pick up his eighth shutout of the season and the 13th clean sheet of his HPU career.

The season comes to a close as Hawaii Pacific will travel to the Big Island to take on Hawaii Hilo.