comscore Hawaii Pacific women’s soccer win streak snapped | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii Pacific women’s soccer win streak snapped

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:43 p.m.

The Hawaii Pacific University women’s soccer team had its three-game win streak snapped on Tuesday with a 5-0 loss to Fresno Pacific at Ramirez Field. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii men’s basketball rallies to beat Chaminade in exhibition

Scroll Up