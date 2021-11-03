Hawaii Grown notebook: Football, cross country, diving, soccer, volleyball
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, right, handed off to running back Challen Faamatau during the fi rst half against Indiana in College Park, Md., on Saturday. Faamatau, a Farrington alum, scored the fi rst two touchdowns of his career in a 38-35 win. Tagovailoa played at Kapolei before leaving and graduating on the mainland.