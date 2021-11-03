Hawaii Grown notebook: Football, cross country, diving, soccer, volleyball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

FOOTBALL

>> Challen Faamatau, Farrington ’17: The Maryland senior running back scored the first two touchdowns of his career on two 1-yard runs and finished with a team-high 44 rushing yards on 21 carries and added a career-long reception of 37 yards in a 38-35 win over Indiana on Saturday.

>> Isaac Slade-Matautia, Saint Louis ’17: The SMU junior linebacker made a team-high seven tackles with a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery in a 44-37 loss to Houston on Saturday.

>> Tristan Nichols, Saint Louis ’17: The Nevada senior defensive tackle made three tackles and had 11⁄2 sacks in a 51-20 win over UNLV on Friday.

>> Cameron Friel, Kailua ’21: The UNLV freshman quarterback finished 27-for-41 for 283 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions against Nevada.

>> Anthony Sagapolutele, Saint Louis ’21: The UNLV freshman defensive lineman made two tackles with a tackle for loss against the Wolf Pack.

>> Nick Herbig, Saint Louis ’20: The Wisconsin sophomore linebacker made six tackles with 21⁄2 sacks and a forced fumble in a 27-7 win over Iowa on Saturday.

>> Jayden de Laura, Saint Louis ’20: The Washington State freshman quarterback finished 17-for-27 for 234 yards and two touchdowns with one pick in a 34-21 win over Arizona State on Saturday. He also scored the game’s first touchdown on a 1-yard run.

>> Kekaula Kaniho, Kahuku ’17: The Boise State senior safety made five tackles in a 28-19 win over Colorado State on Saturday.

>> Kaonohi Kaniho, Kahuku ’20: The Boise State freshman defensive back also made five tackles against the Rams.

>> Mika Tafua, Kamehameha ’15: The Utah junior defensive end made five tackles with one tackle for loss in a 44-24 win over UCLA on Saturday.

>> Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Kapolei ’17: The Notre Dame senior defensive lineman had four solo tackles, with two of them for a loss in a 44-34 win over North Carolina on Saturday.

>> Stokes Botelho, Kahuku ’17: The Southern Oregon junior defensive back had three tackles and intercepted two passes in a 17-15 loss to College of Idaho on Saturday.

>> Jonah Miyazawa, ‘Iolani ’19: The Mount Marty (S.D.) sophomore receiver caught three touchdown passes and finished with seven receptions for 133 yards in a 28-21 loss to Hastings College on Saturday.

>> Ka’ua Nishigaya, ‘Iolani ’19: The Mount Marty (S.D.) sophomore running back carried the ball 16 times for a team-best 36 yards against Hastings College.

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

>> Kaeo Kruse, Kamehameha ’16: The Virginia senior finished 65th at Friday’s ACC Championships with an 8K time of 24:51.7.

>> Carlos Masuko, Kamehameha-Hawaii ’21: The Pacific (Ore.) freshman finished 44th at Saturday’s Northwest Conference Championships with an 8K time of 28:07.0.

>> Colby Otero, Kalaheo ’18: The Florida State junior finished 108th at Friday’s ACC Championships with an 8K time of 26:16.6.

>> Wolfgang Sakamaki, ‘Iolani ’19: The Chapman junior finished 105th at Saturday’s SCIAC Championships with an 8K time of 28:38.6.

>> Kai Szostak, University ’20: The Linfield freshman finished 72nd at Saturday’s Northwest Conference Championships with an 8K time of 30:34.7.

>> Reese Yamamoto, Mililani ’20: The Pacific (Ore.) freshman finished 70th at Saturday’s Northwest Conference Championships with an 8K time of 30:20.2.

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

>> Kayla Almeida, Punahou ’20: The Chapman freshman finished 45th at Saturday’s SCIAC Championships with a 6K time of 24:23.2.

>> Kristi Echiverri, Maui ’18: The Pacific (Ore.) senior finished 47th at Saturday’s Northwest Conference Championships with a 6K time of 26:12.9.

>> Chloe Gangnath, Seabury Hall ’19: The Baylor junior finished 58th at Friday’s Big 12 Championships with a 6K time of 24:01.5.

>> Leann Hamilton, Kealakehe ’20: The Cal State Northridge freshman finished 61st at Friday’s Big West Championships with a 6K time of 23:59.8.

>> Jordan Jones, St. Andrew’s ’18: The Army senior finished 49th at Sunday’s Patriot League Championships with a 6K time of 23:06.9.

>> Gianna Sbarbaro, Le Jardin ’19: The San Diego junior finished 36th at Friday’s West Coast Championships with a 6K time of 22:20.0.

>> Kari Tanji, ‘Iolani ’19: The University of the Pacific junior finished 85th at Friday’s West Coast Championships with a 6K time of 24:46.7.

WOMEN’S DIVING

>> Emma Ng Pack, Punahou ’20: The Claremont-Mudd-Scripps sophomore was named the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women’s diver of the week on Tuesday. Ng Pack won the 1-meter dive in her first collegiate meet, finishing with 238.30 points. She also placed a team-best fourth in the 3-meter dive. Ng Pack, who won three state titles in high school, did not compete last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

>> Kendal Stovall, Kamehameha ’18: The Nevada senior goalkeeper ended the season with her third clean sheet of the season, making four saves in a 1-0 win over UNLV on Thursday.

>> Chaylea Tome, Kamehameha ’19: The Puget Sound junior goalkeeper was named the Northwest Conference student-athlete of the week on defense Tuesday. Tome made seven total saves to record her 13th and 14th shutouts of the season over the weekend, which is tops in NCAA Division III. She also leads the division in goals-against average at 0.163.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Halle Hetzler, Le Jardin ’19: The Pacific Lutheran junior libero tallied a career-high 47 digs in a four-set loss to Whitworth (Wash.) on Saturday. The 47 digs broke the record for most digs in a four-set match in school history.

>> Jazz Alston, Waiakea ’18: The Pacific Lutheran middle blocker posted a career-high 13 kills in the final home match of her career against the Pirates.

>> Hailey Iha, Kauai ’19: The Pacific Lutheran junior middle blocker had 14 kills and five blocks and hit .429 against Whitworth (Wash.).

>> Emily Dulaney, Moanalua ’18: The Pacific Lutheran senior setter had 55 assists and 10 digs in her final home match.

>> Logan Spencer, Kamehameha-Maui ’20: The Whitworth (Wash.) sophomore hitter had eight kills and two block assists against the Lutes.

