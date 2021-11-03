Hawaii Grown Report: Aztecs hope that coming home will erase pain of loss
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:59 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
DERRICK TUSKAN / SDSU ATHLETICS
Alama Uluave has been the starting center the past two seasons.
-
DERRICK TUSKAN / SDSU ATHLETICS
Seyddrick Lakalaka ranks seventh on the team in tackles.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree