Central Pacific Financial Corp., parent company of Central Pacific Bank, has announced the appointment of Jonathan B. Kindred as director of the boards of CPF and CPB, effective Nov. 1. Kindred has over 35 years of global experience in the financial services industry. He currently is managing member of KR Consulting LLC, a professional services consulting firm in Lahaina.

Hawaiian Airlines has announced two appointments:

>> Alanna James has been appointed managing director of sustainability. James has been Hawaiian’s managing director of investor relations since mid-2019. Since joining the airline in 2011, she has held positions in strategy and transformation, financial planning and analysis, and previously oversaw the carrier’s former Ohana by Hawaiian turboprop operation.

>> Ashlee Kishimoto has been named Hawaiian’s managing director of investor relations. Since 2018, Kishimoto has been Hawaiian’s managing director of human resources operations. She previously headed the investor relations department between 2013 and 2017. In addition to her investor relations experience, she was director of SEC reporting and SOX compliance and managing director of corporate audit.

———

