Prep football preview: Outlook of this week’s games, including an MIL matchup

No. 4 Mililani at Leilehua

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The Mules (0-2) entry into the OIA Open Division has included lopsided losses to two ranked teams, Waianae and Kahuku, and now their longtime rival awaits. Mililani (2-0) has won the last six meetings going back to 2013.

Leilehua’s last win over Mililani was a 17-13 battle at Hugh Yoshida Stadium on Sept. 1, 2012.

The Trojans, coming off a bye week, have allowed just six points. Coach Rod York is trusting his defense while the offense comes along.

If Kini McMillian sits out with a possible injury this weekend, Emana Tarape is the next man up.

Kaiser at Radford

Friday, 7 p.m.

This is the D-II showdown of the week at John Velasco Stadium. The visiting Cougars (3-0, OIA D-II) have permitted just 6.3 points per game in wins over Kalani, Waialua and Kalaheo. They’ll face a 1-2 ground-and-pound combo of Christian Payton (300 yards, six TDs) and Michael Hayslett (142, two) of the Rams (3-0). Jack Carlson has been very effective (14 receptions, 212 yards, three TDs), but Kalob Victorino-Avilla has been economical, spreading the ball to eight different teammates in two actual games. (Radford’s first win was a forfeiture by Kaimuki.)

Easton Yoshino (458 passing yards, six TDs) and Donovan Reis (182, two) run a balanced offense that is roughly 50-50 between the run and pass. Ryder Rodrigues has already rushed for 253 yards (6 yards per carry). Justin Kaneoka (18 catches, 276 yards, three TDs) and Kamakana Mahiko (12, 138, two) will test a Rams secondary that allowed 380 yards by McKinley’s Dustin Chow last week.

Waipahu at No. 10 Moanalua

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Na Menehune (3-0, 2-0 OIA) are unbeaten under first-year head coach Vince Nihipali, a former Mililani defensive coordinator. Since stifling Damien in preseason, 26-6, Moanalua has been in offensive mode for wins over Aiea (28-25) and Castle (49-26).

Taylor Malloe has passed for 538 yards and eight TDs, but has also been picked off seven times. Jayce Bareng (23 receptions, 284 yards, two TDs) has been his main target.

Cameron Johnson, Kindred Malakai Park and Ryson Lum have combined for 74 carries, 307 yards and three TDs on the ground.

Waipahu (1-0, OIA D-I) had a bye last weekend following a 24-16 win over Kailua. Michael Iaulualo rushed for 191 yards and a TD in the Kailua game. Joshua Manu has already thrown for three TDs and five interceptions.

Pearl City at Nanakuli

Friday, 6 p.m.

The Golden Hawks (2-0, OIA D-II) are gaining confidence after wins over Kalaheo (49-0) and Kaimuki (41-6). Keahi Ah Sui has passed for 568 yards and six TDs with a 72-percent completion rate. Christian Asinsin (167 rushing yards, two TDs) and David Kalili (15 catches, 268 yards, three TDs) have been busy, but Nanakuli (2-0, OIA D-II) also has playmakers in Joseph Lewis IV (three total TDs), Hansen Salausa-Kaawa and Allen Mahoe III.

The Chargers lost to Pac-Five, 28-19, in a nonconference game last week. Joshua Gleason, one of the co-MVPs at the Polynesian Bowl Combine last summer, has 16 receptions for 279 yards and four TDs.

Kailua at Roosevelt

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

With only two teams playing in the postseason, the Surfriders (0-2, OIA D-I) and Rough Riders (0-2, OIA D-I) need a win to keep their chances alive. In losses to two formidable D-I programs, Kailua has rushed for negative yardage. Japheth Lilo leads his team with six receptions for 117 yards.

The Rough Riders have lost their two games by a total of five points. Kaeo Akana leads the defensive unit, which has allowed just 16 points per game.

Castle at No. 7 ‘Iolani

Friday, 3:15 p.m.

The Raiders (6-0, ILH D-II) are coming off a 28-0 win over Kailua, their first game in more than four weeks. Senior Brody Bantolina has rushed for 786 yards and 10 touchdowns so far. Junior Micah Hoomanawanui continues to pepper high-percentage passes with 1,036 passing yards and 11 TDs. He has thrown just one interception in 155 attempts.

The Knights (1-1, OIA D-I), under first-year head coach Junior Pale, are coming off a 49-26 loss to Moanalua. Daunte Ching has passed for 233 yards and two TDs with just one pick. Coby Tanioka (10 receptions, 124 yards, two TDs) and Kala Estacado-Matthews (seven, 80, one) lead the receiving corps.

No. 1 Kahuku at Waianae

Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

The top-ranked Red Raiders (3-0, OIA Open) are showing what offseason preparation can do. The defensive unit has allowed just 13 points, while the quarterback Jason Mariteragi has produced 416 passing yards and seven TDs without an interception.

Kahuku still has a lethal ground attack, led by Kelsyn Tangaro-Kanoa (126 yards, TD), but has thrown the ball 47 times and run it only 37 while scoring a whopping 181 points. Running back Kana Loa Kaluna leads Kahuku rushers with four TDs.

Skilled and speedy receivers Kealoha Kaio (15 receptions, 204 yards, six TDs) and Kainoa Carvalho (12, 166, two) lead the pass-catching corps.

The Seariders (1-2) came back down to earth in a 39-0 loss to Campbell last week. Kolu Quisquirin-Sabagala (231 rushing yards, two TDs) remains a focal point of the offense, while first-year starting QB Tarent Moniz-Babb (521 passing yards, three TDs) learns on the job. Emmanuelle Carter (14 catches, 314 yards, two TDs) is the OIA leader in receiving yardage.

No. 5 Campbell at No. 9 Kapolei

Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Longtime coaches Darren Johnson (Campbell) and Darren Hernandez (Kapolei) have stellar defensive units. Campbell (2-0, OIA Open) has permitted just six points in wins over Farrington and Waianae. Kapolei (1-2, OIA Open) limited Mililani to 20 points in a loss two weeks ago.

Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa shows a lot of promise at quarterback for the ’Canes, as does another first-year starter, Campbell’s Chain Kuboyama-Hayashi.

No. 8 Lahainaluna vs. Baldwin

War Memorial Stadium, Saturday, 3 p.m.

The Lunas (2-0, MIL) have torn through their Valley Isle brethren with a 24-0 win over Maui and a 48-7 rout of King Kekaulike. Ian-Jay Cabanilla and Kaulana Tihada lead the ground attack with Noa Gordon at QB.

The Bears (1-0) blanked Maui 22-0 two weeks ago and had a bye last weekend. Jonathan Bacos leads Baldwin’s ground attack.

Kalaheo vs. Kaimuki

Kaiser Stadium Saturday, 4 p.m.

The Bulldogs (0-3, OIA D-II) scored their first touchdown last week, a 9-yard pass from Kenny Eaton to Josiah Kuratsu. Sione Taufa had an eye-popping interception return and is one of Kaimuki’s standout, two-way iron men.

Kalaheo (0-3, OIA D-II) is counting heavily on Riis Weber, who has accounted for 64 pass attempts and 39 rushes. He has run or passed the ball on 82 percent of the Mustangs’ 121 offensive snaps so far.

McKinley vs. Kalani

Kaiser Stadium Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Title aspirations are in focus for the Falcons (2-1, OIA D-II), who have won two in a row since an season-opening loss to Kaiser. Logan Lim is a true dual threat with 610 passing yards (four TDs) and 193 rushing yards (two TDs). Josh Oh (293 rushing yards, TD), Noa Uchida (18 receptions, 243 yards, TD) and Noah Ah Sam (16, 189, two) are big parts of the Falcons’ offensive machine.

The Tigers (0-2, OIA D-II) have scored 33 points in two losses, but pound for pound, they provide some of the most entertaining offensive football in any division. Without a consistent ground game, Dustin Chow has aired the ball out 85 times — 42.5 attempts per game — for 608 yards and three TDs. Just about half of his throws are of 25 yards or more, with two-sport standout Michael Papa (four receptions, 201 yards, two TDs against Radford), Joab Cruz (18 receptions, 170 yards) and Preston Note (eight, 136) leading the charge downfield.