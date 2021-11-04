comscore Prep football preview: Outlook of this week’s games, including an MIL matchup | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Prep football preview: Outlook of this week’s games, including an MIL matchup

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.

The Mules (0-2) entry into the OIA Open Division has included lopsided losses to two ranked teams, Waianae and Kahuku, and now their longtime rival awaits. Mililani (2-0) has won the last six meetings going back to 2013. Read more

