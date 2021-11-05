2 men seriously injured after altercation at Beretania Community Park

Two men sustained serious injuries in an altercation at Beretania Community Park Thursday night, according to Emergency Medical Services.
EMS personnel responded to the park just after 10:10 p.m. where they treated the men, ages 26 and 18, for facial injuries. Both were taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.
Honolulu police said a large affray took place at the park. One of the males in the brawl was allegedly struck in the head with a hammer.
