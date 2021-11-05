comscore 2 men seriously injured after altercation at Beretania Community Park | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
2 men seriously injured after altercation at Beretania Community Park

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Two men sustained serious injuries in an altercation at Beretania Community Park Thursday night, according to Emergency Medical Services.

EMS personnel responded to the park just after 10:10 p.m. where they treated the men, ages 26 and 18, for facial injuries. Both were taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

Honolulu police said a large affray took place at the park. One of the males in the brawl was allegedly struck in the head with a hammer.

