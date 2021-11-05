Hawaii records 12 new coronavirus-related deaths, 124 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 12 new coronavirus-related deaths and 124 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 944 fatalities and84,814 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 748,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 46.2 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 67 new cases on Oahu, 22 on Hawaii island, 11 on Maui, 10 on Kauai, one on Molokai and 13 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.