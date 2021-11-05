Hawaii to receive at least $2.8B in federal funding to support roads, bridges, internet access and new jobs

Hawaii will receive at least $2.8 billion in federal funding to repair roads and bridges, improve public transportation options and strengthen high-speed internet access in Native Hawaiian communities and across Hawaii.

The funding is part of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal that the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass today, and the bill now goes to the president for his signature.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), who voted to pass in August the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in the Senate, said in a news release this evening: “Billions of federal dollars are heading to help us fix up our roads and bridges, and create thousands of new jobs across the state.

“This massive investment will make it safer and easier for Hawaii families to get around, while helping grow our local economy,” said Schatz, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation and Housing.

At least $1.2 billion will be used to repair and rebuild roads, focusing on climate change mitigation, resilience and safety.

Another $339 will go to repair and replace bridges that are deficient or outdated.

Hawaii will receive a minimum of $637.4 million to repair and expand its public transit system, including cleaner and safer buses.

Hawaii airports will get at least $246 million for improvements to runways, gates, taxiways and terminals, and investments to reduce congestion and emissions by using low-carbon technologies.

The state will receive at least $100 million to help expand broadband access to more families.

Department of Hawaiian Homelands will receive at least $60 million to provide high-speed internet access to more Native Hawaiian families.

At least 280,000 Hawaii residents will be eligible for a new broadband benefit for low-income families.

Funding will also help to build new broadband infrastructure, including undersea cables.

Hawaii will also receive at least $200.4 million for water infrastructure for water treatment, pipes, storage tanks and a revolving fund for municipal wastewater facilities and treatment systems.

The state will receive at least $18 million for electric vehicle charging infrastructure and $3 million to fund state-led initiatives that accelerate its clean energy transition.

Hawaii also has access to billions of dollars available nationwide for other infrastructure projects, including flood mitigation, waterway and coastal infrastructure, pollution remediation etc.

Schatz also authored legislation in the bill that will improve road safety standards to make streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists. It uses technology, infrastructure and design to reduce deaths among vulnerable road users in Hawaii and across the country.