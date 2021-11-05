comscore Television show ‘Entertainment Tonight’ spotlights Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Television show ‘Entertainment Tonight’ spotlights Oahu

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:07 a.m.
  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM "Entertainment Tonight" co-hosts Kevin Frazier, left, and Nischelle Turner, joined by Zachary Knighton of "Magnum P.I.," hosted a poke-making contest Thursday at Sheraton Waikiki.

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau partnered with Sheraton Waikiki and Hawaiian Airlines to bring "Entertainment Tonight" to Hawaii this week. The show's co-hosts, Kevin Frazier, left, and Nischelle Turner, far right, are pictured with Kaili Wells Jr. and Zachary Knighton.

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM  Hawaii Tourism United States partnered with Sheraton Waikiki and Hawaiian Airlines in bringing "Entertainment Tonight" to film in the islands this week. The fi rst segment aired Monday, the day Gov. David Ige invited vaccinated domestic travelers back to Hawaii. Show co-host Nischelle Turner, right, stood with Kaili Wells Jr. Above, ingredients used by Sheraton Waikiki executive chef Matthew Naula to make poke with the show's co-hosts.

“Entertainment Tonight” has been shooting segments all week from Hawaii, and is slated to air an episode today that spotlights helping to care for a fragile ecosystem by planting a monarch milo tree in a Hawaiian legacy forest at Gunstock Ranch. Read more

