Television show ‘Entertainment Tonight’ spotlights Oahu

“Entertainment Tonight” has been shooting segments all week from Hawaii, and is slated to air an episode today that spotlights helping to care for a fragile ecosystem by planting a monarch milo tree in a Hawaiian legacy forest at Gunstock Ranch.

The episode also features historic Waikiki with a mai tai cocktail-making lesson at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel, which opened in 1927.

“Entertainment Tonight” is expected to reach nearly 4 million viewers each day of its “Hawaii Week.” The TV show also has a significant online and social media presence. That massive reach could help jump-start Hawaii tourism, which experienced a setback to its recovery as the delta variant spread across the nation in late summer and early fall. In September, 505,861 visitors arrived by air to the islands, marking a drop of 31% from September 2019.

The first “Hawaii Week” segment aired Monday — the day that Gov. David Ige invited vaccinated domestic travelers to resume nonessential travel to the islands. Next week the state will begin also welcoming international travelers. It’s also fortuitous that the show focuses on Oahu just as as cold weather is beginning to spread across some mainland states.

Tom Calame, area general manager and managing director, Kyo-ya Resorts Hawaii (Marriott), said in a statement: “Entertainment Tonight’s ‘Hawaii Week’ has provided some much-needed upbeat, fun sharing of Aloha. They have showcased our spectacular natural beauty and our host culture in very meaningful and thoughtful ways.

“Looking ahead at the final two months of the year, we are encouraged by the pickup we are seeing by transient travelers, small groups and even destination weddings. We are positive that this momentum will help carry us into 2022, when we anticipate the majority of the international visitors to return.”

”Hawaii Week” is ET’s second on-location event this year. Host Nischelle Turner told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser the show has greatly scaled back on-site visits during the pandemic. In July, Turner and co-host Kevin Frazier said they were in the Bahamas, which saw an immediate bump in tourism demand and bookings.

“We love taking the show on the road. And I mean, come on, Hawaii, you didn’t have to tell me twice,” Turner said.

“Entertainment Tonight” is in Hawaii as a result of a partnership between Hawaii Tourism United States, Sheraton Waikiki and Hawaiian Airlines.

John Monahan, president and CEO of Hawaii Tourism United States, said the state contractor and its partners are “excited to support a multi-platform news brand like Entertainment Tonight to highlight the rich culture of our destination” to daily viewers.

“We worked closely with the show to carry the message of malama and mindful travel throughout its Hawaii Week, starting with a traditional Hawaiian blessing as well as through Hawaiian Airlines’ Travel Pono video,” which showcases the importance of respecting natural resources, he said.

“As we welcome vaccinated travelers back to the Hawaiian Islands, we hope Entertainment Tonight’s viewers are inspired to travel deeper, and seek some of the authentic and meaningful experiences featured throughout the show,” he said.

Turner said “getting to work with Hawaii tourism to be the ones to say ‘welcome back’ is an amazing opportunity. To be a bit of a mainland ambassador for this beautiful island has been great.”

Frazier said the return of Hawaii tourism is important to the economy, “but it’s also important that as everyone comes back that they take care of this island … for the next generation and the next generation.”

Tonight’s segment features actors Stephen Hill from “Magnum P.I.” and Jason Antoon from “NCIS Hawaii,” joining Frazier and Turner for a mai tai lesson with Micah Suderman, bi-plex director of food and beverage for the Sheraton Waikiki and the Royal Hawaiian Hotel.

Earlier in the week there were spots where actor Noah Mills from “NCIS Hawaii” and Zachary Knighton from “Magnum P.I.” joined Frazier and Turner for surfing lessons and canoe rides by Waikiki Beach Activities.

Turner said, “I loved surfing. When I heard we were going to do, it, I was geeked for it. I was terrible but it was so much fun. And then I found out that they put me on a kiddie board.”

Turner also had poi for the first time, which she liked because “it tasted like spinach.”

In another segment Vanessa Lachey from “NCIS Hawaii” joined Tihati dancers, while her husband, Nick Lachey, who became famous through the boy band 98 Degrees, served as a celebrity guest host.

On Thursday, Knighton joined Frazier and Turner on the air for a poke-making contest judged by Sheraton Waikiki Executive Chef Matt Naula.

Naula said the event gave the hotel an opportunity to spotlight its local agricultural partners, who need healthy tourism to maintain consistent growing schedules.

Frazier took part in the monarch milo tree-planting at Gunstock Ranch, which aimed to help return native trees to an area of forest threatened by invasive species.

“It was amazing because it kind of connects you to the land. I planted this tree, named it after my wife (Yasmin) and you get a computer tracker of that tree,” he said. “So one day it will be really cool to come back and say, ‘This is the tree that I planted here for you.’”