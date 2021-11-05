comscore Impact of new federal COVID-19 vaccine rule not as severe in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Impact of new federal COVID-19 vaccine rule not as severe in Hawaii

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / OCT. 14 Only 556 companies out of 45,206 in Hawaii would be subject to the new federal vaccine rule, according to the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Above, Crystal Ido gets a COVID-19 dose from Cailin-Tiana Sabado at Hawaii Pacific Health’s mobile coronavirus vaccine clinic at McDonald’s in Wahiawa.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / OCT. 14

    Only 556 companies out of 45,206 in Hawaii would be subject to the new federal vaccine rule, according to the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Above, Crystal Ido gets a COVID-19 dose from Cailin-Tiana Sabado at Hawaii Pacific Health’s mobile coronavirus vaccine clinic at McDonald’s in Wahiawa.

A new federal rule aimed at protecting most of the nation’s private workforce from COVID-19 will have positive and negative effects, but not on as large a scale in Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Full capacity for many Hawaii businesses hamstrung by 6-foot distance rule

Scroll Up