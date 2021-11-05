comscore Maui Land & Pineapple posts narrower loss | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui Land & Pineapple posts narrower loss

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.

Maui Land & Pineapple Co. posted a narrower loss of $139,000 in the third quarter, but revenue jumped 43.6%, primarily due a spike in its land leasing operations. Read more



