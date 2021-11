Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

SMS Research & Marketing Services has announced that Anna E.K. Pacheco has been promoted to vice president. Pacheco has been with SMS for five years. She has worked on several projects, including economic development studies and evaluation and support of homeless programs. She originally joined SMS in 2017 as a project manager. Pacheco has experience in government, nonprofit and private sectors with previous roles at the state Legislature, Pine Street Inn, Energy Industries and the Hawaii State Office of Environmental Quality Control.

Hawaii State Junior Golf Association and First Tee Hawaii has named Tammy Walz as its chief executive officer. Walz has an extensive background working with nonprofits, fund development and cultivating strong relationships. Before joining Hawaii State Junior Golf Association and First Tee Hawaii, she held executive leadership roles in leading youth development organizations, including Boys and Girls Club and YMCA. Most recently, Walz was director of advancement at Community Housing Works.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.