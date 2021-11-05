University of Hawaii Warriors take 2 volleyball exhibitions

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team continued its fall trip with two exhibition wins hosted by Orange Coast College on Thursday. Read more

The Rainbow Warriors opened the afternoon of scrimmages with a 25-13, 25-17, 23-25, 25-19 win over OCC. They then swept Vanguard, an NAIA program, 25-20, 25-23, 25-14.

Defending national champion Hawaii faces UC Irvine today and closes the trip with matches against UCLA and Pepperdine on Saturday in Los Angeles.

UH’s Ilagan advances to round of 16

Andre Ilagan of the University of Hawaii men’s tennis team advanced to the round of 16 of the ITA National Fall Championships in San Diego on Thursday.

Ilagan, who is seeded seventh, took down Columbus State’s Alvaro Regalado in straight sets, 6-4. 6-1. He will play Denver’s James Davis today.

Ilagan is the first Rainbow Warrior to be invited to play in the ITA National Fall Championships, the final tournament of the collegiate fall tennis season.

Cain scores game-winner for Chaminade

Sharon Cain headed in the go-ahead goal in the 74th minute, propelling the Chaminade women’s soccer team to a 2-1 win over Academy of Art in San Francisco on Thursday.

Cain’s goal came after the Urban Knights had tied the game in the 57th minute. Laina Jumawan scored the first goal of the match in the 12th minute for the Silverswords (6-6, 4-4 PacWest). Reyna Valencia had the goal for the Urban Knights (2-10-2, 1-8 PacWest).

On the men’s side, the Urban Knights (1-12-1, 1-8) scored three goals in a span of six minutes and 30 seconds in the first half and never looked back in a 4-0 victory. The Silverswords (3-9, 1-7) were outshot 22-6 by the Urban Knights.

Hilo suffers critical loss to Academy of Art

The Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team dropped a critical match towards their postseason hopes, falling 25-21, 14-25, 25-23, 25-21 to Academy of Art on Thursday in Hilo.

Sydney Gott and Bria Beale each had 12 kills for the Vulcans (13-5, 10-4 PacWest), who currently sit outside the Top 10 regional rankings. Isaura Santos had 18 kills, and Sadie Emery added 15 for the Urban Knights (9-14, 6-9).

>> The Hawaii Pacific volleyball team fell in straight sets on Thursday to Fresno Pacific, losing 25-11, 25-23, 25-12 at the Shark Tank. Ella Dotson led HPU (4-19, 3-12 PacWest) with 13 kills, while Corinne Acosta led Fresno Pacific (7-18, 3-12) with 16 kills.