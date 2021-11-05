Prep Football Statistics

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

OIA standings Open Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA Kahuku 3-0 1.000 171 13 3-0 1.000 171 13 Mililani 2-0 1.000 69 6 2-0 1.000 69 6 Campbell 2-0 2.000 77 6 2-0 1.000 77 6 Waianae 1-2 .333 53 94 1-2 .333 53 94 Kapolei 1-2 .333 34 75 1-2 .333 34 75 Leilehua 0-2 .000 6 102 0-2 .000 6 102 Farrington 0-3 .000 26 140 0-3 .000 26 140 DIVISION I Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA Moanalua 2-0 1.000 77 51 3-0 1.000 103 57 Waipahu 1-0 1.000 24 16 1-0 1.000 24 16 Castle 1-1 .500 44 63 1-1 .500 44 63 Aiea 1-1 .500 39 41 1-1 .500 39 41 Kailua 0-1 .000 16 24 0-2 .000 16 52 Roosevelt 0-2 .000 27 32 0-2 .000 27 32 DIV. II Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA Kaiser 3-0 1.000 103 20 3-0 1.000 103 20 Radford 3-0 1.000 103 41 3-0 1.000 103 41 Nanakuli 2-0 1.000 90 6 2-0 1.000 90 6 Kalani 2-1 .667 61 38 2-1 .667 61 38 Pearl City 1-1 .500 63 46 1-2 .333 82 74 Waialua 1-2 .333 29 74 1-2 .333 29 74 McKinley 0-2 .000 33 77 0-2 .000 33 77 Kaimuki 0-3 .000 9 68 0-3 .000 9 68 Kalaheo 0-3 .000 14 135 0-3 .000 14 135 OIA open PASSING Team G Comp Att Int Yds TD Tarent Moniz-Babb Waianae 3 35 62 4 521 3 Chayne Kuboyama-Hayashi Campbell 2 21 32 4 483 5 Jason Mariteragi Kahuku 3 29 39 0 416 7 Treston McMillan Mililani 2 27 49 1 300 4 Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa Kapolei 3 31 67 4 288 2 RUSHING Team G Att Yds TD YPC YPG Alvin Quisquirin-Sabagala Waianae 3 44 231 2 5.3 77.0 Chauncee Lopez Campbell 2 29 162 3 5.6 81.0 Nehemiah Timoteo Mililani 2 14 149 1 10.6 74.5 Kelsyn Tangaro-Kanoa Kahuku 3 8 126 1 15.8 42.0 Ezra Sidotti Kapolei 3 28 118 2 4.2 39.3 RECEIVING Team G Rec Yds TD YPC YPG Emmanuelle Carter Waianae 3 14 314 2 22.4 104.7 Kealoha Kaio Kahuku 3 15 204 6 13.6 68 Kainoa Carvalho Kahuku 3 12 166 2 13.8 55.3 Diego Betancourt Campbell 2 3 145 2 48.3 72.5 Riley Camarillo Kapolei 3 11 121 0 11.0 40.3 OIA DIVISION I PASSING Team G Comp Att Int Yds TD Taylor Malloe Moanalua 2 33 65 7 427 6 Eziekiel Olie Aiea 2 36 69 6 306 3 Joshua Manu Waipahu 1 24 45 4 274 3 Daunte Ching Castle 2 21 39 1 233 2 Kayman Lewis Roosevelt 2 28 59 8 184 2 RUSHING Team G Att Yds TD YPC YPG Michael Iaulualo Waipahu 1 28 191 1 6.8 191.0 Kaimana Laie-Sauole Aiea 2 41 159 0 3.9 79.5 Kala Estacado-Matthews Castle 2 20 87 1 4.4 43.5 Kane Lorenzana Aiea 2 15 72 0 4.8 36.0 Cameron Johnson Moanalua 2 17 70 1 4.1 35.0 RECEIVING Team G Rec Yds TD YPC YPG Jayce Bareng Moanalua 2 18 232 2 12.9 116.0 Jayden Chanel Aiea 2 10 128 1 12.8 64.0 Coby Tanioka Castle 2 10 124 2 12.4 62.0 Geronimo Ulgaran Aiea 2 14 97 1 6.9 48.5 Kala Estacado-Matthews Castle 2 7 80 1 11.4 40.0 OIA DIVISION II PASSING Team G Comp Att Int Yds TD Logan Lim Kalani 3 50 82 6 610 4 Dustin Chow McKinley 2 37 85 3 608 3 Keahi Ah Sui Nanakuli 2 36 50 1 568 6 Easton Yoshino Kaiser 2 29 44 2 458 6 Kalob Victorino-Avilla Radford 2 36 56 1 423 6 RUSHING Team G Att Yds TD YPC YPG Christian Payton Radford 2 38 300 6 7.9 150.0 Josh Oh Kalani 3 54 293 1 5.4 97.7 Ryder Rodrigues Kaiser 3 42 253 1 6.0 84.3 Logan Lim Kalani 3 28 193 2 6.9 64.3 Christian Asinsin Nanakuli 2 24 167 2 7.0 83.5 RECEIVING Team G Rec Yds TD YPC YPG Justin Kaneoka Kaiser 3 18 276 3 15.3 92.0 David Kalili Nanakuli 2 15 268 3 17.9 134.0 Noa Uchida Kalani 3 18 243 1 13.5 81.0 Joshua Gleason Pearl City 2 11 233 3 21.2 116.5 Jack Carlson Radford 2 14 212 3 15.1 106.0 ILH standings OPEN Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA Kamehameha 3-1 .750 120 113 3-2 .600 127 154 Saint Louis 2-2 .500 120 101 4-3 .571 217 150 Punahou 1-3 .250 105 131 1-4 .200 105 166 DIV. I-II Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA ‘Iolani 6-0 1.000 246 55 7-0 1.000 274 55 Damien 2-4 .333 73 160 2-5 .286 79 186 Pac-Five 1-5 .167 77 200 2-5 .286 105 219 DIV. II Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA Saint Louis II 4-1 .800 191 142 4-1 .800 191 142 Kamehameha II 1-4 .200 119 149 1-4 .200 119 149 ILH OPEN PASSING Team G Comp Att Int Yds TD AJ Bianco Saint Louis 4 99 143 5 1171 8 John-Keawe Sagapolutele Punahou 4 69 126 3 831 7 Kealii Ah Yat Kamehameha 4 50 86 3 684 8 RUSHING Team G Att Yds TD YPC YPG Noah Bartley Kamehameha 4 97 567 6 5.8 141.8 Trech Kekahuna Saint Louis 4 18 189 2 10.5 47.3 Keola Apduhan Saint Louis 4 29 182 0 6.3 45.5 AJ Bianco Saint Louis 4 41 161 4 3.9 40.3 RECEIVING Team G Rec Yds TD YPR YPG Trech Kekahuna Saint Louis 4 34 344 1 10.1 86.0 Astin Hange Punahou 4 19 314 3 16.5 78.5 Jaysen Peters-de Laura Saint Louis 4 26 230 0 8.8 57.5 Mason Muaau Saint Louis 4 8 195 1 24.4 48.8 Peyton Macapulay Punahou 4 10 184 1 18.4 46.0 ILH DIVISION I/II PASSING Team G Comp Att Int Yds TD Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Saint Louis II 4 105 145 3 1401 16 Micah Hoomanawanui ‘Iolani 6 76 135 1 889 8 Noah Spencer Kamehameha 4 33 58 5 529 5 Ezekiel Rodrigues Pac-Five 6 16 55 10 275 3 RUSHING Team G Att Yds TD YPC YPG Brody Bantolina ‘Iolani 6 99 631 15 6.4 105.2 Chevas Gregory Jr. Saint Louis 4 72 428 7 5.9 107.0 Joshua Arcayena Pac-Five 6 78 354 2 4.5 59.0 Moe Passi Kamehameha 3 65 312 2 4.8 104.0 Kaeo Miyahira Iolani 6 34 263 4 7.7 43.8 RECEIVING Team G Rec Yds TD YPR YPG Kachie Kaio Saint Louis 4 28 478 8 17.1 119.5 Onosai Salanoa Saint Louis 2 25 449 5 18.0 224.5 Kai Preusser ‘Iolani 6 22 322 2 14.6 53.7 Ty Perkins Kamehameha 3 13 321 4 24.7 107.0 Rusten Abang-Perez KS 2 15 231 1 15.4 115.5

Statistics are compiled by Billy Hull and reflect regular-season games only; ILH is final