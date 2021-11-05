Hawaii Prep World | Sports Prep Football Statistics By Billy Hull Today Updated 12:44 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. OIA standings Open Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA Kahuku 3-0 1.000 171 13 3-0 1.000 171 13 Mililani 2-0 1.000 69 6 2-0 1.000 69 6 Campbell 2-0 2.000 77 6 2-0 1.000 77 6 Waianae 1-2 .333 53 94 1-2 .333 53 94 Kapolei 1-2 .333 34 75 1-2 .333 34 75 Leilehua 0-2 .000 6 102 0-2 .000 6 102 Farrington 0-3 .000 26 140 0-3 .000 26 140 DIVISION I Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA Moanalua 2-0 1.000 77 51 3-0 1.000 103 57 Waipahu 1-0 1.000 24 16 1-0 1.000 24 16 Castle 1-1 .500 44 63 1-1 .500 44 63 Aiea 1-1 .500 39 41 1-1 .500 39 41 Kailua 0-1 .000 16 24 0-2 .000 16 52 Roosevelt 0-2 .000 27 32 0-2 .000 27 32 DIV. II Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA Kaiser 3-0 1.000 103 20 3-0 1.000 103 20 Radford 3-0 1.000 103 41 3-0 1.000 103 41 Nanakuli 2-0 1.000 90 6 2-0 1.000 90 6 Kalani 2-1 .667 61 38 2-1 .667 61 38 Pearl City 1-1 .500 63 46 1-2 .333 82 74 Waialua 1-2 .333 29 74 1-2 .333 29 74 McKinley 0-2 .000 33 77 0-2 .000 33 77 Kaimuki 0-3 .000 9 68 0-3 .000 9 68 Kalaheo 0-3 .000 14 135 0-3 .000 14 135 OIA open PASSING Team G Comp Att Int Yds TD Tarent Moniz-Babb Waianae 3 35 62 4 521 3 Chayne Kuboyama-Hayashi Campbell 2 21 32 4 483 5 Jason Mariteragi Kahuku 3 29 39 0 416 7 Treston McMillan Mililani 2 27 49 1 300 4 Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa Kapolei 3 31 67 4 288 2 RUSHING Team G Att Yds TD YPC YPG Alvin Quisquirin-Sabagala Waianae 3 44 231 2 5.3 77.0 Chauncee Lopez Campbell 2 29 162 3 5.6 81.0 Nehemiah Timoteo Mililani 2 14 149 1 10.6 74.5 Kelsyn Tangaro-Kanoa Kahuku 3 8 126 1 15.8 42.0 Ezra Sidotti Kapolei 3 28 118 2 4.2 39.3 RECEIVING Team G Rec Yds TD YPC YPG Emmanuelle Carter Waianae 3 14 314 2 22.4 104.7 Kealoha Kaio Kahuku 3 15 204 6 13.6 68 Kainoa Carvalho Kahuku 3 12 166 2 13.8 55.3 Diego Betancourt Campbell 2 3 145 2 48.3 72.5 Riley Camarillo Kapolei 3 11 121 0 11.0 40.3 OIA DIVISION I PASSING Team G Comp Att Int Yds TD Taylor Malloe Moanalua 2 33 65 7 427 6 Eziekiel Olie Aiea 2 36 69 6 306 3 Joshua Manu Waipahu 1 24 45 4 274 3 Daunte Ching Castle 2 21 39 1 233 2 Kayman Lewis Roosevelt 2 28 59 8 184 2 RUSHING Team G Att Yds TD YPC YPG Michael Iaulualo Waipahu 1 28 191 1 6.8 191.0 Kaimana Laie-Sauole Aiea 2 41 159 0 3.9 79.5 Kala Estacado-Matthews Castle 2 20 87 1 4.4 43.5 Kane Lorenzana Aiea 2 15 72 0 4.8 36.0 Cameron Johnson Moanalua 2 17 70 1 4.1 35.0 RECEIVING Team G Rec Yds TD YPC YPG Jayce Bareng Moanalua 2 18 232 2 12.9 116.0 Jayden Chanel Aiea 2 10 128 1 12.8 64.0 Coby Tanioka Castle 2 10 124 2 12.4 62.0 Geronimo Ulgaran Aiea 2 14 97 1 6.9 48.5 Kala Estacado-Matthews Castle 2 7 80 1 11.4 40.0 OIA DIVISION II PASSING Team G Comp Att Int Yds TD Logan Lim Kalani 3 50 82 6 610 4 Dustin Chow McKinley 2 37 85 3 608 3 Keahi Ah Sui Nanakuli 2 36 50 1 568 6 Easton Yoshino Kaiser 2 29 44 2 458 6 Kalob Victorino-Avilla Radford 2 36 56 1 423 6 RUSHING Team G Att Yds TD YPC YPG Christian Payton Radford 2 38 300 6 7.9 150.0 Josh Oh Kalani 3 54 293 1 5.4 97.7 Ryder Rodrigues Kaiser 3 42 253 1 6.0 84.3 Logan Lim Kalani 3 28 193 2 6.9 64.3 Christian Asinsin Nanakuli 2 24 167 2 7.0 83.5 RECEIVING Team G Rec Yds TD YPC YPG Justin Kaneoka Kaiser 3 18 276 3 15.3 92.0 David Kalili Nanakuli 2 15 268 3 17.9 134.0 Noa Uchida Kalani 3 18 243 1 13.5 81.0 Joshua Gleason Pearl City 2 11 233 3 21.2 116.5 Jack Carlson Radford 2 14 212 3 15.1 106.0 ILH standings OPEN Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA Kamehameha 3-1 .750 120 113 3-2 .600 127 154 Saint Louis 2-2 .500 120 101 4-3 .571 217 150 Punahou 1-3 .250 105 131 1-4 .200 105 166 DIV. I-II Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA ‘Iolani 6-0 1.000 246 55 7-0 1.000 274 55 Damien 2-4 .333 73 160 2-5 .286 79 186 Pac-Five 1-5 .167 77 200 2-5 .286 105 219 DIV. II Conf. Pct. PF PA Overall Pct. PF PA Saint Louis II 4-1 .800 191 142 4-1 .800 191 142 Kamehameha II 1-4 .200 119 149 1-4 .200 119 149 ILH OPEN PASSING Team G Comp Att Int Yds TD AJ Bianco Saint Louis 4 99 143 5 1171 8 John-Keawe Sagapolutele Punahou 4 69 126 3 831 7 Kealii Ah Yat Kamehameha 4 50 86 3 684 8 RUSHING Team G Att Yds TD YPC YPG Noah Bartley Kamehameha 4 97 567 6 5.8 141.8 Trech Kekahuna Saint Louis 4 18 189 2 10.5 47.3 Keola Apduhan Saint Louis 4 29 182 0 6.3 45.5 AJ Bianco Saint Louis 4 41 161 4 3.9 40.3 RECEIVING Team G Rec Yds TD YPR YPG Trech Kekahuna Saint Louis 4 34 344 1 10.1 86.0 Astin Hange Punahou 4 19 314 3 16.5 78.5 Jaysen Peters-de Laura Saint Louis 4 26 230 0 8.8 57.5 Mason Muaau Saint Louis 4 8 195 1 24.4 48.8 Peyton Macapulay Punahou 4 10 184 1 18.4 46.0 ILH DIVISION I/II PASSING Team G Comp Att Int Yds TD Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Saint Louis II 4 105 145 3 1401 16 Micah Hoomanawanui ‘Iolani 6 76 135 1 889 8 Noah Spencer Kamehameha 4 33 58 5 529 5 Ezekiel Rodrigues Pac-Five 6 16 55 10 275 3 RUSHING Team G Att Yds TD YPC YPG Brody Bantolina ‘Iolani 6 99 631 15 6.4 105.2 Chevas Gregory Jr. Saint Louis 4 72 428 7 5.9 107.0 Joshua Arcayena Pac-Five 6 78 354 2 4.5 59.0 Moe Passi Kamehameha 3 65 312 2 4.8 104.0 Kaeo Miyahira Iolani 6 34 263 4 7.7 43.8 RECEIVING Team G Rec Yds TD YPR YPG Kachie Kaio Saint Louis 4 28 478 8 17.1 119.5 Onosai Salanoa Saint Louis 2 25 449 5 18.0 224.5 Kai Preusser ‘Iolani 6 22 322 2 14.6 53.7 Ty Perkins Kamehameha 3 13 321 4 24.7 107.0 Rusten Abang-Perez KS 2 15 231 1 15.4 115.5 Statistics are compiled by Billy Hull and reflect regular-season games only; ILH is final Previous Story Prep football preview: Availability of Kamehameha’s top back key to Friday’s showdown with Saint Louis Next Story Television and radio - Nov. 5, 2021