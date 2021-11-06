Honolulu Fire Department extricates occupants stuck inside sedan involved in Kalihi crash

The Honolulu Fire Department today rescued two occupants stuck inside a sedan following a collision involving multiple vehicles in Kalihi.

Firefighters received the 911 call at 10:47 a.m. and sent four units staffed with 13 personnel. The first unit arrived 10:52 a.m. at the intersection of Middle and King streets to find a collision nearby involving a pickup truck, a four-door sedan and a large commercial vehicle.

According to a news release, the occupants of the pickup truck and commercial vehicle escaped safely on their own. Firefirefighters freed the two occupants inside the four-door sedan using extrication equipment, and transferred them to the care of the American Medical Response unit on scene at 11:01 a.m.

No injuries were reported.