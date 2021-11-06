Lone hiker lost near Hanauma Bay Ridge Trail is airlifted to safety

The Honolulu Fire Department rescued this afternoon a hiker lost near the Hanauma Bay Ridge Trail.

The 27-year-old woman called 911 at 3:34 p.m. had been hiking alone since 1 p.m. and ventured off the trail and got lost, HFD said.

She said she needed help getting out of thick, dense foliage, and managed to relay information as to where she was on her cellphone, which only had 25% battery life left.

Five units with 16 personnel responded. The first unit got to the trailhead at 3:42 p.m. using its Rapid Response Vehicle to get to the top of the trail to begin the ground search.

Air 1 zeroed in on the woman’s location and made visual contact at 4 p.m.

Air 1 then transported rescue specialists to the location. They readied her for being airlifted, and transported her to an open area at the top of the trail at 4:24 p.m., where she was received by other HFD personnel, who transported her by vehicle to the trailhead.

HFD urges hikers to bring a fully charged cellphone, and to bring a backup external battery for emergencies.

HFD also warns to stay on the established trail and not disregard warning signs to reduce one’s chances of getting lost or injured.