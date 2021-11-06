comscore Embry Health fined, ordered to stop testing for COVID-19 testing in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Embry Health fined, ordered to stop testing for COVID-19 testing in Hawaii

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.

The state Department of Health on Friday ordered Embry Health to stop conducting COVID-19 testing and fined the company $207,000 for operating specimen collection sites without clinical laboratory certification or written permission from state regulators. Read more

