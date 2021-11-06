comscore Hawaiian Electric pledges to help U.S. achieve greenhouse gas emissions goal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Electric pledges to help U.S. achieve greenhouse gas emissions goal

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 SunRun Inc. lead installer Marco Bernardi places one of 33 solar panels on the roof of a Waianae home.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019

    SunRun Inc. lead installer Marco Bernardi places one of 33 solar panels on the roof of a Waianae home.

Hawaii’s largest electrical utility envisions 50,000 more rooftop solar systems added to its grid by 2030 to help meet a new goal for reducing carbon emissions from power production. Read more

Previous Story
Television show ‘Entertainment Tonight’ spotlights Oahu

Scroll Up