GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team hosts San Diego State

On Military Appreciation Night, two run-oriented teams — San Diego State and Hawaii — will face off at the Ching Complex.

This is the Warriors’ first on-campus, football game with no attendance limits. Last year’s games at Aloha Stadium were played without spectators because COVID-19 protocols. This season’s first three home UH games also did not allow in-person fans. Two weeks ago, UH was allowed up to 1,000 spectators for the game against New Mexico State. The restrictions were eased on Wednesday, allowing UH to try to sell up to 9,000 tickets at Ching. It appears UH will fall well short of a capacity crowd for the nationally televised game.

UH quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who missed three starts because of a shoulder ailment, played the entire game against Utah State last week. Cordeiro will start again tonight. It will be a game-time decision on the availability of running back Dae Dae Hunter, who has missed two games because of an injury. Hunter participated in workout this week.

The Aztecs have an aggressive ground game led by running back Greg Bell. They rotate five backs at the position. The Aztecs’ run blocking receives a boost from tight ends Daniel Bellinger and Jay Rudolph. Backup guard Dominic Dudino has aligned as a blocking tight end 30 snaps this season.

SDSU’s defense has family ties. Linebcker Seyddrick Lakalaka’s brother is former UH running back Steven Lakalaka. SDSU nose tackle Jonah Tavai and UH defensive lineman Justus Tavai are the younger brothers of former UH linebacker Jahlani Tavai. SDSU defensive end Cameron Thomas is one of the league’s top pass rushers.

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and refresh for live updates from the game.

