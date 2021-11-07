comscore First orbital SpaceX Starship to splash down, sink off Kauai | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

First orbital SpaceX Starship to splash down, sink off Kauai

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:51 a.m.
  • COURTESY SPACEX The size of the upper Starship and booster stage were put into perspective during a test-stack in August at SpaceX’s Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas.

    The size of the upper Starship and booster stage were put into perspective during a test-stack in August at SpaceX’s Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas.

  • COURTESY SPACEX SpaceX’s 164-foot Starship upper stage sits atop its Super Heavy booster for a combined height of 394 feet at the Boca Chica “Starbase” in Texas in August.

    SpaceX’s 164-foot Starship upper stage sits atop its Super Heavy booster for a combined height of 394 feet at the Boca Chica “Starbase” in Texas in August.

At the end of the first orbital test flight for its 164-foot Starship, SpaceX envisions a reentry into the atmosphere at speeds approaching Mach 25, or 19,000 miles per hour, followed by 15 minutes of hypersonic flight. Read more

