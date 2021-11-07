comscore Jakob Thelle shines as Hawaii men’s volleyball closes fall trip | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Jakob Thelle shines as Hawaii men’s volleyball closes fall trip

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team got off to a slow start in Saturday’s scrimmage with UCLA, then finished strong against Pepperdine to cap the Rainbow Warriors’ series of exhibitions in Southern California. Read more

Kaiser’s Easton Yoshino, Kamakana Mahiko shatter school records
Television and radio - Nov. 7, 2021

