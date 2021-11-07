Jakob Thelle shines as Hawaii men’s volleyball closes fall trip

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team got off to a slow start in Saturday’s scrimmage with UCLA, then finished strong against Pepperdine to cap the Rainbow Warriors’ series of exhibitions in Southern California.

The Warriors dropped two sets to UCLA, with the second played to 15 points, then won eight sets in split-squad scrimmages with Pepperdine at the UCLA Student Activities Center in Los Angeles.

UH went 4-0 over the previous three days and coach Charlie Wade continued to praise the play of setter Jakob Thelle, one of three returning starters for the defending national champion Warriors.

“He’s a bit of a unicorn right now,” Wade said. “He’s impacting the game is so many ways on the court. … His serve is so consistent and so effective and his ability to score on this own and he’s running the offense really well.”

The Warriors’ regular-season schedule has yet to be announced.

Chaminade women tie program win record

Greta Corti racked up 17 kills and 18 digs to lead the Chaminade women’s volleyball team to a 25-22, 25-21, 19-25, 25-20 win at McCabe Gym.

Chaminade improved to 23-5 overall and 13-3 in PacWest play, tying the 2018 team for the most wins in program history.

Brooklyn Pe’a added 14 kills, and Marcelle Butler had 13. Anna Dalla Vecchia contributed 25 digs.

The Urban Knights (8-15, 5-10 PacWest) were led by Kauai native Ashley Mecham’s match-high 22 kills.

Hawaii Hilo sweeps Fresno Pacific

The Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team swept visiting Fresno Pacific 25-19, 25-11, 25-21 on Saturday in Hilo.

Hilo (14-5, 10-4 PacWest) was led offensively by Bria Beale, who hammered down 14 kills and added 18 digs. The Vulcans also got a double-double from Samara Cruz, who had 10 kills and 16 digs.

The Firebirds (7-19, 4-12) were held to a .046 hitting percentage in the match, with Lauren Wamsley leading them offensively with eight kills.

Chaminade soccer edges Fresno Pacific

The Chaminade women’s soccer team got an early score from Savannah Breeze Miranda, then held on to defeat Fresno Pacific 1-0 on Saturday in Fresno, Calif.

Miranda scored in the 14th minute of the game for the Silverswords (7-6, 5-4 PacWest), her first goal of the season. The Firebirds (3-10, 3-5) outshot the Silverswords 10-7, but were unable to get the ball past Chaminade goalkeeper Naomi Takata.

>> Two goals from Kelton Cheney were not enough to propel the Chaminade men’s soccer team to a victory, as the Silverswords (3-10, 1-8) fell 3-2 to Fresno Pacific (6-7, 4-4) on Saturday in Fresno, Calif.