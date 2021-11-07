Prep football roundup: Campbell shows stiff defense; No. 1 Kahuku contines to roll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

No. 5 Campbell came up with five turnovers in a 36-3 runaway win over No. 9 Kapolei on Saturday night. Read more

No. 5 Campbell came up with five turnovers in a 36-3 runaway win over No. 9 Kapolei on Saturday night.

With multiple key Kapolei players sidelined, Campbell limited the Hurricanes to six first downs and 61 yards of total offense. Offensively, Chauncee Lopez had a career night, with touchdown runs of 4, 1 and 5 yards. He finished with 57 hard-earned yards on 19 carries against a tough Kapolei defensive front.

Campbell improved to 3-0 in the OIA Open Division and will meet Leilehua next week. Kapolei dropped to 1-3.

First-year Sabers starting quarterback Chayne Kuboyama-Hayashi passed for 163 yards and two TDs, and was pursued constantly by a fierce pass rush. Kapolei sacked him five times, including three by 6-foot-3, 288-pound junior Iosefa Tapeni, who sat most of the second half with an injury.

“This game, our defense carried us. They’re a real solid defense. They keep us in the game,” Kuboyama-Hayashi said. “We still have a lot to work on, on offense.”

With 17 combined assessed penalties, the first half was ragged at best. Hurley Kennedy’s 27-yard field goal gave the host Hurricanes a 3-0 lead. The nine-play drive took more than six minutes off the clock and seemed to be a good game plan for Kapolei.

The Hurricanes defense was a key component of the blueprint, with a fumble recovery (Maika Kahele-Akeo) and an interception (Riley Camarillo) to thwart Campbell’s first two series.

However, Kapolei quarterback Esaiah Gideon fumbled on a third-down scramble to give the visiting Sabers first down at the ‘Canes’ 5-yard line. Tysic Puni, a sophomore, forced the fumble and T’Nias Tavale recovered.

Three plays later, Lopez broke through the left side for a 4-yard touchdown. The Sabers led 7-2 with 10:10 to go in the second quarter.

A high snap over punter Tryton Keli‘ikipi led to a 25-yard loss, giving Campbell a first down at the ’Canes’ 29-yard line. On the final snap of the first half, Kuboyama-Hayashi rifled a pass to the middle of the end zone, where Jonah Tavui made a spectacular diving catch for a TD.

The PAT was worthy of the Keystone Cops. With only 10 men on the field and the play clock winding down, the Sabers rushed the snap. Dallas Fonseca-Juan, the holder, scooped up the ball and tossed a wild pass high over the line of scrimmage. Tavale came up with the ball off a ricochet in the end zone for two points.

Campbell led 15-3 at the half.

Although Tapeni was sidelined by an injury in the second half, the Hurricanes made a big stop. Kuboyama-Hayashi scrambled 13 yards to the Kapolei 2 before he was tackled on fourth down.

After an interception by Jaylen Esau-Liu on a deep pass by Gideon, Campbell drove 24 yards and scored on a fourth-down 10-yard screen pass from Kuboyama-Hayashi to Rowen Bucao. The Sabers led 22-3 with 1:45 left in the third quarter.

With Kapolei’s offense struggling, Campbell tacked on two more methodical scoring drives. Lopez scored on runs of 1 and 5 yards in the fourth quarter.

No. 1 Kahuku 50, Waianae 7

The Red Raiders more than recovered after an inauspicious start against the host Seariders.

On the first play from scrimmage, Jason Mariteragi’s pass was intercepted by Waianae’s Curtis Jackson, who returned the ball to Kahuku’s 31. The Seariders turned the ball over on downs, then the Red Raiders (4-0) scored touchdowns on seven consecutive possessions.

“It was just a dumb mistake on my side, but the team was there letting me know it was OK,” said Mariteragi of the interception. “I had to put it in the back of my mind and just keep moving forward.”

Mariteragi, a senior, threw 20-yard touchdown passes to Liona Lefau and Kingsley Ah You, Clyde Taulapapa scored on a 10-yard run, and Kana Loa Kaluna scored on 5- and 2-yard runs for the Red Raiders in the first half.

On Kahuku’s first drive of the second half, Mariteragi hit Lefau on a 10-yard scoring pass, then the pair hooked up again on a 25-yard touchdown to make it 50-7 with 4:34 left in the third quarter.

“That’s my boy, Liona,” said Mariteragi, who finished 15-for-27 for 228 yards. “Me and him been putting in a lot of work in the offseason. He plays on defense, but he’s also good on offense and we were able to connect tonight.”

The Seariders (1-3) tied it at 7-7 with 3:20 left in the first quarter on a 25-yard pass from Tarent Moniz-Babb to Akoni Halemano in the back of the end zone on fourth-and 10.

“Offensively and defensively, we had a slow start,” said Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho. “It just shows that we can settle down and just execute and that’s our team right now. We’re firing on all cylinders.”

Kahuku’s defense recorded eight sacks, including two each by Stansyn Pula, Isaiah Tuliloa and Leonard Ah You.

The Red Raiders have outscored their opponents by an average of 55-5 this season.

Kahuku will play at Mililani on Saturday and at Campbell on Nov. 27 to finish the regular season. Both of the future opponents are 3-0.

“With Mililani and Campbell, we have to make sure we don’t get slow starts like this,” Carvalho said. “We have to make sure we execute and don’t make mental mistakes, because good teams like Mililani and Campbell will not allow us to get back in the game as easy as these other teams.”

———

Kyle Sakamoto, Star-Advertiser

Kaimuki 34, Kalaheo 6

A punishing Bulldogs run game compiled 344 yards and Kaimuki picked up its first win of the season.

Kaimuki was led by Ofa Vehikite, who picked up a season-high 154 yards on 14 carries. Vehikite was one of four Bulldogs to run for touchdowns, collecting a pair of scores. Quarterback Sione Taufa (eight carries, 83 yards), Sonasi Latu (four carries, 47 yards), and Zach Kuratsu (two carries, seven yards) also found the end zone.

Vehikite opened the scoring for Kaimuki, breaking open for a 54-yard run on the Bulldogs’ second drive of the game. Taufa added his own contribution with a second-quarter touchdown on a run of nine yards to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 halftime lead. Kurt Kawamoto’s 33-yard field goal try to extend the lead right before half was no good.

The Bulldogs continued to lean on the run game in the second half, running the ball 22 times in the final two quarters. The increased workload yielded positive results for Kaimuki. Vehikite again opened the second-half scoring for the Bulldogs, running 15 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown. Vekihite ran for 71 second-half yards on seven carries. Latu and Kuratsu later joined Vehikite in the end zone on touchdown runs of 20 yards and 5 yards, respectively. Latu, with 50 rush yards in the second half, joined Vekihite and Taufa (62 yards) in running for more than 50 yards in the second half.

Kalaheo struggled to match Kaimuki’s numbers in the run game, but the Mustangs found some success in the pass game, with starting quarterback Riis Weber picking up a game-high 85 passing yards on 12-for-24 passing. Weber also threw a touchdown, the only score of the day for the Mustangs. Weber picked up 77 of his 85 pass yards in the second half while completing nine of 16 passes. His 22-yard touchdown strike to Isaiah Akiu in the third quarter gave Kalaheo its only score.

———

Jonathan Chen, Star-Advertiser

Kalani 45, McKinley 6

The Falcons rode a potent aerial attack to a big win over the Tigers.

Falcons quarterback Logan Lim dotted the field with precision passing, collecting 277 yards on 22-26 accuracy. Lim connected with four receivers on six combined passing touchdowns. His top receiver was Noah Ah Sam, who racked up 103 receiving yards on seven catches. Ah Sam was joined by two other 50-yard receivers in Mikala Nishimoto (57 yards) and Noa Uchida (56 yards).

Josh Oh led the Falcons run game with 119 yards on 21 carries, while also hauling in two of Lim’s touchdown tosses. Lim joined in on the action, tallying 64 ground yards on 10 carries, including the game’s only rushing touchdown. Lim’s rushing touchdown, which came on the final play of the first quarter, opened the scoring for either team.

Kalani did not wait quite as long to start scoring in the second quarter, as Lim found Ah Sam for their first touchdown connection, a 17-yard strike, on the seventh play of the quarter. On the next drive, Lim led the Falcons on a 97-yard drive, culminating in a 16-yard touchdown pass to Viernes.

Lim and Kalani ramped up the production in the second half. After losing the ball on a fumble to start the half, Lim led the Falcons on four straight scoring drives, on four straight passing touchdowns. The first came on a 7-yard connection between Lim and Nishimoto, followed by a 5-yard toss to Ah Sam, his second receiving touchdown of the game. The carnage continued, as Lim capitalized on a short field with a two-play scoring drive that ended with a 26-yard touchdown throw to Oh. Oh and Lim would connect again on the next drive on a 10-yard toss.

Lim’s counterpart, McKinley quarterback Dustin Chow, also had a solid day slinging the ball. Chow, who entered the game just 2 yards behind Lim on the OIA Division II passing yards list, finished with 155 air yards on 9-for-30 passing. Chow also threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Joab Cruz for McKinley’s only points of the game. Cruz led the Tigers with 64 receiving yards. The McKinley run game struggled throughout, with the three ball-carriers all failing to net a positive gain.

“Our defense works really hard at practice,” Kalani coach Scott Melemai said. “A lot of film, a lot of time preparing for teams, and every game they come prepared to play. Their goal is to stop teams and not let anything happen. They take a lot of pride in that. I think a lot of our success comes from our defense.”

———

Jonathan Chen, Star-Advertiser

No. 5 Campbell 36, No. 9 Kapolei 3

At Kapolei

Campbell (3-0) 0 15 7 14 — 36

Kapolei (1-3) 3 0 0 0 — 3

KAP—FG Hurley Kennedy 27

CAMP— Chauncee Lopez 4 run (Calzzic Ili kick)

CAMP—Jonah Tavui 10 pass from Chayne Kuboyama-Hayashi (T’Nias Tavale pass from Dallas Fonseca-Juan)

CAMP—Rowen Bucao 10 pass from Kuboyama-Hayashi (Ili kick)

CAMP—Lopez 1 run (Ili kick)

CAMP—Lopez 5 run (Ili kick)

RUSHING—Campbell: Lopez 19-57, Bucao 7-26, Teva Feliciano 1-5, Kuboyama-Hayashi 7-(minus 1), Clete Gilbert 1-(minus 7). Kapolei: Tryton Keli’ikipi 6-18, Ezra Sidotti 8-13, Caleb Dela Pena-Pihana 1-0, TEAM 1-(minus 28), Esaiah Gideon 12-(minus 30).

PASSING—Campbell: Kuboyama-Hayashi 12-27-1-163. Kapolei: Gideon 7-15-3-88.

RECEIVING—Campbell: Tavui 6-88, Jourdain Berinobis-Pyne 3-39, Kamaehu Kopa-Kaawalauole 2-26, Bucao 1-10. Kapolei: Mordecai Koong 3-59, Diezel Kamoku 2-14, Braedon Pieper 1-9, Riley Camarillo 1-6.

No. 1 Kahuku 50, Waianae 7

At Waianae

Kahuku (4-0) 21 15 14 0 — 50

Waianae (1-3) 7 0 0 0 — 7

Kah—Liona Lefau 20 pass from Jason Mariteragi (Kainoa Carvalho kick)

Wain—Akoni Halemano 25 pass from Tarent Moniz-Babb (Joshua Santiago kick)

Kah—Kingsley Ah You 20 pass from Mariteragi (Carvalho kick)

Kah—Clyde Taulapapa 10 run (Carvalho kick)

Kah—Kana Loa Kaluna 5 run (Carvalho kick)

Kah—Kaluna 2 run (Kaluna run)

Kah—Lefau 10 pass from Mariteragi (Carvalho kick)

Kah—Lefau 25 pass from Mariteragi (Carvalho kick)

RUSHING—Kahuku: Kaluna 8-50, Carvalho 2-29, Taulapapa 3-18, Kelsyn Tangaro-Kanoa 2-6, Mariteragi 1-3, Keona Poouahi-Macpherson 1-3, Jamerus Tai Hook 1-(minus 4), Team 1-(minus 5). Waianae: Alvin Quisquirin-Sabagala 9-27, Tevin Wilbur 8-7, Malachi Tapaoan 1-1, Halemano 1-(minus 9), Kilohana Thomas 2-(minus 10), Moniz-Babb 6-(minus 43).

PASSING—Kahuku: Mariteragi 15-27-1-228, Waika Crawford 0-1-0-0. Waianae: Moniz-Babb 6-12-0-78, Thomas 3-5-0-18.

RECEIVING—Kahuku: Lefau 4-95, Carvalho 4-52, Kealoha Kaio 2-33, Ah You 2-27, Tai Hook 2-12, Kaluna 1-9. Waianae: Chayce Gomes 5-9, Halemano 2-65, Joshua Santiago 2-22.

JV—Kahuku 43, Waianae 0

Kaimuki 34, Kalaheo 6

At Kaiser Cougar Stadium

Kaimuki (1-3) 7 7 0 20 — 34

Kalaheo (0-4) 0 0 6 0 — 6

KAIM—Ofa Vehikite 54 run (Kurt Kawamoto kick)

KAIM—Sione Taufa 9 run (Kawamoto kick)

KALAH—Isaiah Akiu 22 pass from Riis Weber (Angele Seltmann blocked)

KAIM—Vehikite 15 run (Kawamoto kick)

KAIM—Sonasi Latu 20 run (2-pt. failed)

KAIM—Zach Kuratsu 5 run (Kawamoto kick)

RUSHING—Kaimuki: Vehikite 14-154, Taufa 8-83, Latu 4-57, Avin Tanioka 4-26, JJ Leota Jr. 4-17, Kuratsu 2-7. Kalaheo: Isaac Junkins 4-9, Deshon Will 4-5, Weber 17-1.

PASSING—Kaimuki: Taufa 2-8-0-15, Kenny Eaton 0-1-0-0. Kalaheo: Weber 12-24-0-85, Akiu 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVING—Kaimuki: Tanioka 1-8, Jeremiah White 1-7. Kalaheo: Akiu 8-78, Gray Brady 1-6, Vinny Bandini 2-3, Junkins 1-(minus 2).

Kalani 45, McKinley 6

At Kaiser Cougar Stadium

McKinley (0-3) 0 0 0 6 — 6

Kalani (3-1) 6 12 6 21 — 45

KALAN—Logan Lim 15 run (Eddie Arii missed)

KALAN—Noah Ah Sam 17 pass from Lim (Arii missed)

KALAN—Jonah Viernes 16 pass from Lim (2-pt. failed)

KALAN—Mikala Nishimoto 7 pass from Lim (2-pt. failed)

KALAN—Ah Sam 5 pass from Lim (15 run)

KALAN—Nishimoto 26 pass from Lim (Arii kick)

MCK—Joab Cruz 20 pass from Dustin Chow (Luke Fujioka-Silva missed)

KALAN—Josh Oh 10 pass from Lim (Arii blocked)

RUSHING—McKinley: Beneiah Togafau 5-0, 3 5-(minus 2), Temana Palimo’o 1-(minus 21), TEAM 1-(minus 21), Chow 11-(-37). Kalani: Oh 21-119, Lim 10-64, Noa Uchida 1-(minus 10).

PASSING—McKinley: Chow 9-30-2-155. Kalani: Lim 22-26-0-277.

RECEIVING—McKinley: Cruz 4-64, Nathen Rodriguez 2-50, Michael Papa 2-27, Preston Note 1-14. Kalani: Ah Sam 7-103, Nishimoto 5-57, Uchida 5-56, Oh 2-35, Viernes 3-26.

—

WEEKEND SCORES

FRIDAY

>> Saint Louis 35, Kamehameha 21

>> ‘Iolani 49, Castle 14

>> Mililani 38, Leilehua 0

>> Roosevelt 38, Kailua 7

>> Waipahu 21, Moanalua 14

>> Pearl City 14, Nanakuli 13

>> Kaiser 34, Radford 14

SATURDAY

>> Campbell 36, Kapolei 3

>> Kahuku 50, Waianae 7

>> Kaimuki 34, Kalaheo 6

>> Kalani 45, McKinley 6