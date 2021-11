Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In a humane world, the state Unemployment Insurance office would’ve been one of the first places to reopen to the public during the coronavirus crisis. However, in the real world, reopening bars, arcades, banquet halls and stadiums were given higher priority, all because they service those with money to spend.

But the Unemployment Insurance office, which is designed to service those who don’t have much money left, is the last place to reopen to the public. A shameful snapshot of what our priorities really are.

Pablo Wegesend

Moiliili

Waikiki surfboard fires enabled by vagrancy

Is it any wonder there now have been three major arson fires at the Waikiki surfboard racks in the past 18 months? The city has let the rack area become a haven for the homeless and mentally unstable. You’d go get your board and have to walk around them. Half a dozen or more were common. They’d strew trash, talk and act crazy, and police will tell you random attacks on people passing through the area were a problem.

When you allow an atmosphere of “anything goes,” it does. The racks have been there since about 1961, I believe, and there were never these kinds of problems until the last few years. It’s the heart of Waikiki Beach, the No. 1 destination for tourists in Hawaii, and this is what we show them. Shame!

Ted A. Miller

McCully

Fight emissions with carbon tax, cash back

At present, the policies outlined in the reconciliation bill have the potential to deliver roughly 40% reductions in emissions below 2005 levels. Regulations and state-level policies may contribute to additional emission cuts, but we could still fall short of our emissions targets. A fee on corporate carbon pollution should be in the mix to reach our climate goals without any additional spending.

Modeling from Resources for the Future shows a carbon price alone, starting at $15, could reduce emissions 45% below 2005 levels by 2030.

The money from the fee could be returned to U.S. households as a “carbon cash back.” A carbon tax becomes affordable for ordinary Americans when the money collected from corporate polluters is given as a dividend, or “carbon cash back” payment, to every American. This protects low- and middle-income Americans who otherwise might not be able to afford the transition.

Virginia Tincher

Aina Haina

Good vision for Halawa housing, Manoa stadium

Behold, three wise men from the “past” bringing gifts of wisdom, experience and leadership (“3 former Hawaii governors attempt to keep eyes and priorities focused on Halawa housing,” On Politics, Star-Advertiser, Oct. 31).

Three former governors — John Waihee, Ben Cayetano and Neil Abercrombie — wisely recommend: Dense residential development only to the west (Aloha Stadium land) and a frugal college stadium to the east (University of Hawaii-Manoa campus).

What an enlightening and practical resolution they have promulgated to persuade our elected and egotistical bureaucrats to follow. Imua Oahu.

Mike McCormack

Kahala

Need for military fuel, as well as water protection

The thunderous engines of military planes flying over the Windward Coast is fading at the moment; it makes me feel safe. Those more frequent flights, increases in military presence, functional and command changes we’ve read of, are due to our far forward position in the Pacific Region. There is an uptick in the strained relations between China, North Korea and the United States.

I am wondering how many of those Red Hill fuel bunkers are full, or when they were last utilized to capacity. If there is a need to ramp up our military facilities, wouldn’t fuel storage be a major factor? How long does it take to build new storage facilities?

This does not seem like the time to play the usual avoidance game in making the decision. The correct thing to do is protect the aquifer while we can. In 2020, Oahu’s population topped 1 million. There is no Plan B.

Andrea W. Bell

Kailua

Herd immunity means stop pushing vaccines

Hawaii’s government officials have forgotten that the vaccine was to save lives, not for the state to profit demanding the vaccine for everyone. If our government listened to medical science, it would conclude there is such a thing called herd immunity.

Herd immunity occurs when a large portion of a community (the herd) becomes immune to COVID-19, making the spread of the coronavirus from person to person unlikely. As a result, the whole community becomes protected. This should be applied to our keiki, who are attending schools in our state school system. They are not dying.

Dexter Yuen

Aiea

Vaccines are key against still-lethal COVID-19

It’s rather clear with the increasing numbers of people dying of COVID-19 that vaccinations are an important key to continuing in life. The majority of those dying are unvaccinated, and yes, they have underlying conditions but vaccinations could have likely extended their life.

When will people learn: COVID-19 is real and it’s a killer.

Just the other night I talked with a guy who was vaccinated, but he said the only reason he got vaccinated was so he could go to bars and restaurants. Life will continue for many; not long for others, thanks to COVID-19.

Clif Johnson

Ala Moana

