Vital Statistics: Oct. 29-Nov. 4

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Oct. 29-Nov. 4
>> Charles Daniel Allen and Vanessa Denise Sims
>> Andrea Margit Balogh and Samuel Antonio Mendoza
>> JoVanka Richards Black and Robert Wendell Alexander
>> Scott Andrew Brandao and Misako Townsend
>> Charles Robert Brydon and Jessamyn Rani Manning
>> Bradley Jon Christman and Ashley Marie Nance
>> Jordan Thomas Davis and Emma Lee Clemon
>> Carmen Marie DeLarosa and Michael John Kotalik
>> Sarah Emily Dunleavy and Robert Winfield Collins III
>> Lucas Caleb Earles and Rebekah Eiko Kalena Kaneakua
>> Richard Dean Francis and Roxanne Laverne Nix
>> James Joseph Greennagel and Grace Cecilia Cruz
>> Serena Joyce Grossman and Christian Bryan Rombough
>> Danielle Marie Haddad and Elizabeth Leanne Bellinger
>> Brittany Haron and Landon Brooks Crouse
>> Alana Kalea Harvey and Damien Kalahanau Yamashita
>> Sarah Ann Keiko Ito and Christian-Taylor Po‘okela Kalani Braithwaite
>> Brandon Anthony Jabara and Alexis Victoria Nulsen
>> Ashley Papp Jenkins and Austin Nicholas Deutsch
>> Kameron Takeo Kaneshina and Jennifer Naomi Arellano
>> Tose Kocev and Renata Mazarek
>> Michelle Katherine Koch and Sheena Ewalina Lee Briones
>> Jennifer Anne McMahan and Roger Joseph Jehan
>> Angela Renee Mendoza and James Anthony Seltzer
>> Nathan Grant Miller and Alicia Marie Hamilton
>> Jazel-Joan Vallejos Moraga and Justin Ilaban Gabaon
>> Edward Joseph Mulleady and Debra Winstonlevin
>> Kelli Ann Sayoko Nakamura and Braden Kazuo Abe
>> Desmond Manuel Persaud and Samantha Lynne Gray
>> Ronald Benjamin Pittman III and Ellise Monet Lashe Coleman
>> Alicia Mariela Portales and Joel Schwartz
>> Brock Kaliko‘onamauna Pulliam and Callie Shainon Street
>> Erick Jose Salas Duque and Lacy Kaitlyn Couch
>> David Francis Sapp and Danielle Nicole Norden
>> Joseph Kehau Serrao and Lehua Kawahinehoaa Hardy Pilago
>> Alicia Michelle Sewell and Joshua Emmanuel Parker
>> Eldon Sioka and Sarah Grace Fry
>> Tristan Eric Slaymaker and Jacqueline Rae Wach
>> Tiffany Rene Smith and Skylar Scott Dorman
>> Maciej Slawomir Stark and Angelika Jolanta Pawlik
>> Tre Jarrell Stewart and Chermara Renee Wharry
>> Jason Quoang Hong Tang and Tomoko Ota
>> Jessica Diane Taylor and Lucas Loren Hennes
>> Paul Ian Rodriguez Tiamzon and Rachel Anna Kaneshiro
>> Tammie Ann Weisgram and Stuart Allen McWilliams
>> Austin Crandall Whitney and Amy Grace Torres
>> Jennifer Lee Williams and Jesse Daniel Jacobs
>> Matthew Robert Wingblad and Kelly Marie Boschen
>> Victoria Lyn Wu and Jonathan Minh Cao
>> Derrick Michael Zonca and Terrianne Chiaki Butac
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Oct. 29-Nov. 4
>> Namaka‘alohi Aulelei Alefosio
>> Cody Akio Antonio
>> Jakob Lee Masao Bland
>> Nia Kealohiokeanuenue Lacerdo Clervil Butler
>> Cecilia-Marie Ku‘uleilaniewalani Camara-Gahler
>> Makaio Andre Chen
>> Sophia-Marie Jacqueline Davis
>> Zaraiya Malia Kalei‘a‘ali‘i Ebbay
>> Everly Yukiko Mahinalani Endo
>> George David Freeman
>> Peter Mansfield Gooding III
>> Noah Makani Kai Hancock
>> Hadley Mae Noelani Hehn
>> Ke‘alohilani Melanie-Lynn Ubaldo Kotani
>> Finn Lopaka Keikikaiokapuna Kupuka‘a
>> Keana Nuage Miller
>> Minori Okada
>> Vance Apollo Pingul Quiazon
>> Taituli Nahiolea Reid
>> Camila Jade Sarabia Tandara
>> Pol Jeffrey Soonwol Seastrom
>> Jordyn Isabella Sharp
>> Bella Grace Requilman Tolentino
>> Zarina Aiyanna Vargas
>> Isla Violet Webb
>> Zaia Felicita White
>> James John Xie
>> Justin W Yang
>> Ever Marlene Yloenen
