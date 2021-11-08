Vital Statistics: Oct. 29-Nov. 4

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Oct. 29-Nov. 4

>> Charles Daniel Allen and Vanessa Denise Sims

>> Andrea Margit Balogh and Samuel Antonio Mendoza

>> JoVanka Richards Black and Robert Wendell Alexander

>> Scott Andrew Brandao and Misako Townsend

>> Charles Robert Brydon and Jessamyn Rani Manning

>> Bradley Jon Christman and Ashley Marie Nance

>> Jordan Thomas Davis and Emma Lee Clemon

>> Carmen Marie DeLarosa and Michael John Kotalik

>> Sarah Emily Dunleavy and Robert Winfield Collins III

>> Lucas Caleb Earles and Rebekah Eiko Kalena Kaneakua

>> Richard Dean Francis and Roxanne Laverne Nix

>> James Joseph Greennagel and Grace Cecilia Cruz

>> Serena Joyce Grossman and Christian Bryan Rombough

>> Danielle Marie Haddad and Elizabeth Leanne Bellinger

>> Brittany Haron and Landon Brooks Crouse

>> Alana Kalea Harvey and Damien Kalahanau Yamashita

>> Sarah Ann Keiko Ito and Christian-Taylor Po‘okela Kalani Braithwaite

>> Brandon Anthony Jabara and Alexis Victoria Nulsen

>> Ashley Papp Jenkins and Austin Nicholas Deutsch

>> Kameron Takeo Kaneshina and Jennifer Naomi Arellano

>> Tose Kocev and Renata Mazarek

>> Michelle Katherine Koch and Sheena Ewalina Lee Briones

>> Jennifer Anne McMahan and Roger Joseph Jehan

>> Angela Renee Mendoza and James Anthony Seltzer

>> Nathan Grant Miller and Alicia Marie Hamilton

>> Jazel-Joan Vallejos Moraga and Justin Ilaban Gabaon

>> Edward Joseph Mulleady and Debra Winstonlevin

>> Kelli Ann Sayoko Nakamura and Braden Kazuo Abe

>> Desmond Manuel Persaud and Samantha Lynne Gray

>> Ronald Benjamin Pittman III and Ellise Monet Lashe Coleman

>> Alicia Mariela Portales and Joel Schwartz

>> Brock Kaliko‘onamauna Pulliam and Callie Shainon Street

>> Erick Jose Salas Duque and Lacy Kaitlyn Couch

>> David Francis Sapp and Danielle Nicole Norden

>> Joseph Kehau Serrao and Lehua Kawahinehoaa Hardy Pilago

>> Alicia Michelle Sewell and Joshua Emmanuel Parker

>> Eldon Sioka and Sarah Grace Fry

>> Tristan Eric Slaymaker and Jacqueline Rae Wach

>> Tiffany Rene Smith and Skylar Scott Dorman

>> Maciej Slawomir Stark and Angelika Jolanta Pawlik

>> Tre Jarrell Stewart and Chermara Renee Wharry

>> Jason Quoang Hong Tang and Tomoko Ota

>> Jessica Diane Taylor and Lucas Loren Hennes

>> Paul Ian Rodriguez Tiamzon and Rachel Anna Kaneshiro

>> Tammie Ann Weisgram and Stuart Allen McWilliams

>> Austin Crandall Whitney and Amy Grace Torres

>> Jennifer Lee Williams and Jesse Daniel Jacobs

>> Matthew Robert Wingblad and Kelly Marie Boschen

>> Victoria Lyn Wu and Jonathan Minh Cao

>> Derrick Michael Zonca and Terrianne Chiaki Butac

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Oct. 29-Nov. 4

>> Namaka‘alohi Aulelei Alefosio

>> Cody Akio Antonio

>> Jakob Lee Masao Bland

>> Nia Kealohiokeanuenue Lacerdo Clervil Butler

>> Cecilia-Marie Ku‘uleilaniewalani Camara-Gahler

>> Makaio Andre Chen

>> Sophia-Marie Jacqueline Davis

>> Zaraiya Malia Kalei‘a‘ali‘i Ebbay

>> Everly Yukiko Mahinalani Endo

>> George David Freeman

>> Peter Mansfield Gooding III

>> Noah Makani Kai Hancock

>> Hadley Mae Noelani Hehn

>> Ke‘alohilani Melanie-Lynn Ubaldo Kotani

>> Finn Lopaka Keikikaiokapuna Kupuka‘a

>> Keana Nuage Miller

>> Minori Okada

>> Vance Apollo Pingul Quiazon

>> Taituli Nahiolea Reid

>> Camila Jade Sarabia Tandara

>> Pol Jeffrey Soonwol Seastrom

>> Jordyn Isabella Sharp

>> Bella Grace Requilman Tolentino

>> Zarina Aiyanna Vargas

>> Isla Violet Webb

>> Zaia Felicita White

>> James John Xie

>> Justin W Yang

>> Ever Marlene Yloenen