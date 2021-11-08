University of Hawaii men’s basketball and women’s volleyball tickets on sale

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Tickets for this week’s University of Hawaii men’s basketball and women’s volleyball games go on sale to the general public starting today at 9 a.m., the school announced on Sunday. Read more

Tickets for this week’s University of Hawaii men’s basketball and women’s volleyball games go on sale to the general public starting today at 9 a.m., the school announced on Sunday.

With capacity restrictions at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center lifted, the Rainbow Warriors open the regular season on Wednesday in the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. UH faces Hawaii Hilo on Wednesday, Northern Colorado on Thursday and Pacific on Saturday.

The Big West-leading Rainbow Wahine volleyball team takes on UC Irvine on Friday and UC San Diego on Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased at etickethawaii.com.

UH men’s basketball season-ticket holders were sent an email to purchase seats for the first four games of the season. Women’s volleyball season-ticket holders were also sent an email to purchase tickets for the remaining four home matches. Those who did not receive the email can log on to their ticket account or call the UH ticket office at 808-956-4482 for assistance. The deadline to respond is Wednesday for both sports.

Information on a modified men’s basketball season-ticket package beginning with the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic will be sent at a later date.

Spectators are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and must provide proof of vaccination through the LumiSight UH app prior to entering the arena. More information is available at hawaiiathletics.com.