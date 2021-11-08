comscore Hawaii football team aware of what needs to be done | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii football team aware of what needs to be done

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.

It is fitting that the University of Hawaii football team’s bowl hopes rest on starting a hot streak in Las Vegas this weekend. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 8, 2021

Scroll Up