Police search for suspects after ATM stolen from Keeaumoku restaurant

Honolulu police have opened a burglary investigation after two male suspects allegedly removed an ATM machine from a restaurant in the Keeaumoku area early Monday.
The burglary occurred at the Sorabol Korean Restaurant on Keeaumoku Street just after 5:30 a.m.
Police said there are no arrests at this time.
A description of the suspects was not immediately available.
Police are currently reviewing video surveillance from the area.
