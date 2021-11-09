comscore Police search for suspects after ATM stolen from Keeaumoku restaurant | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police search for suspects after ATM stolen from Keeaumoku restaurant

  • Today

Honolulu police have opened a burglary investigation after two male suspects allegedly removed an ATM machine from a restaurant in the Keeaumoku area early Monday.

The burglary occurred at the Sorabol Korean Restaurant on Keeaumoku Street just after 5:30 a.m.

Police said there are no arrests at this time.

A description of the suspects was not immediately available.

Police are currently reviewing video surveillance from the area.

