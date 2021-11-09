Public’s help sought identifying suspect in King Street shooting

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers have released images of a male suspect wanted for attempted murder at a parking lot at 1350 S. King St. last month.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect, described as an unknown Asian male in his 20s with a medium build.

Police said at 2:12 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, an unknown male suspect shot the victim in the back with an unknown handgun, then fled the scene in a white sedan, which was possibly a Lexus.

He was wearing white “gauge” earrings, or earrings that fit into stretched earlobes, a long-sleeved, black jacket, black undershirt, black pants, and black and white shoes at the time. He is wanted for attempted murder in the second degree.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous tips can also be reported online at honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.