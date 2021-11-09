Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Sound advice from HPD commissioner Today Updated 6:29 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! By stepping down, Michael Broderick stepped up. The Honolulu Police Commission member will not seek reappointment when his term ends Dec. 31, and is asking instead that the mayor name a Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander to replace him. Both those groups have zero representation on the commission, while Broderick — who describes himself as “a privileged, older white male” — says his perspective is easily covered by others. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. By stepping down, Michael Broderick stepped up. The Honolulu Police Commission member will not seek reappointment when his term ends Dec. 31, and is asking instead that the mayor name a Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander to replace him. Both those groups have zero representation on the commission, while Broderick — who describes himself as “a privileged, older white male” — says his perspective is easily covered by others. It was an admirable move that comes at exactly the right time. Back to basics at Laniakea Beach The back-and-forth over managing traffic on Kamehameha Highway near Laniakea Beach has gone back to the original solution, with some improvement. The barriers blocking parking along a stretch of highway are back, along with two crosswalks at either end of the mauka parking lot to allow pedestrians more controlled crossing to “Turtle Beach,” where now winter surf is the attraction, more than sunbathing turtles. And this happens in advance of the anticipated rush of holiday visitors. Good timing. Previous Story Off the News: Hoping for more transparency on bills