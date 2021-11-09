comscore Off the News: Sound advice from HPD commissioner | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the News: Sound advice from HPD commissioner

By stepping down, Michael Broderick stepped up. The Honolulu Police Commission member will not seek reappointment when his term ends Dec. 31, and is asking instead that the mayor name a Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander to replace him. Both those groups have zero representation on the commission, while Broderick — who describes himself as “a privileged, older white male” — says his perspective is easily covered by others. Read more

