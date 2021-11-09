Off the News: Sound advice from HPD commissioner

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

By stepping down, Michael Broderick stepped up. The Honolulu Police Commission member will not seek reappointment when his term ends Dec. 31, and is asking instead that the mayor name a Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander to replace him. Both those groups have zero representation on the commission, while Broderick — who describes himself as “a privileged, older white male” — says his perspective is easily covered by others. Read more

By stepping down, Michael Broderick stepped up. The Honolulu Police Commission member will not seek reappointment when his term ends Dec. 31, and is asking instead that the mayor name a Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander to replace him. Both those groups have zero representation on the commission, while Broderick — who describes himself as “a privileged, older white male” — says his perspective is easily covered by others. It was an admirable move that comes at exactly the right time.

Back to basics at Laniakea Beach

The back-and-forth over managing traffic on Kamehameha Highway near Laniakea Beach has gone back to the original solution, with some improvement.

The barriers blocking parking along a stretch of highway are back, along with two crosswalks at either end of the mauka parking lot to allow pedestrians more controlled crossing to “Turtle Beach,” where now winter surf is the attraction, more than sunbathing turtles.

And this happens in advance of the anticipated rush of holiday visitors. Good timing.