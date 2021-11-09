Currently occu-pied

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Pie Co.

Hawaiian Pie Co.’s most popular and signature flavor is Hawaiian Passion Pear ($23), which features a tangy medley of lilikoi and pear fruit. However, during the holiday season, pumpkin custard ($23) reigns supreme. This pie — available since Nov. 3 — features layers of both pumpkin and custard, complete with a buttery, melt-in-your-mouth crust.

Mini 4-inch pies ($6) are also available in a variety of flavors; the bakery’s Thanksgiving mini pie four-pack ($24) includes

Hawaiian Passion Pear, caramel apple, pumpkin and chocolate chess for pickup Nov. 23-25.

Order Thanksgiving pies online at hawaiianpieco.com or call 808-988-7828.

Hawaiian Pie Co.

508 Waiakamilo Road, Honolulu

808-988-7828

hawaiianpieco.com

Instagram: @hawaiianpieco

Lee’s Bakery & Kitchen

Light and airy, the custard pies ($18) at Lee’s Bakery & Kitchen in Chinatown sell out almost every day. This flavor features a buttery crust and a delicate, custard center.

Pumpkin custard ($18) is another customer favorite. It’s so good that it’s sold year-round — not just for Thanksgiving. Pies are also available in flavors like pear, peach, coconut custard and more.

Call 808-521-6261 to preorder.

Lee’s Bakery & Kitchen

125 N. King St., Honolulu

808-521-6261

Sweet Revenge

Known as Oahu’s first pie wagon, Sweet Revenge is famous for its variety of sweet and savory pies. Its chicken pot pie ($11) — buttery crust, chicken and gravy, peas and carrots — is a crowd favorite, as is its quiche ($10) made with tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, bacon and Gruyere. Rotating sweet pies include chocolate cream ($10), fresh mango ($11) and lemon meringue ($11). Its menu changes weekly, with seasonal specials available for holidays like Christmas, Halloween, Valentine’s Day and more.

You can find Sweet Revenge at its Robello Lane shop during the day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and its signature pink truck is at the Blaisdell farmers market on Wednesdays (4-7 p.m.), Makiki farmers market at St. Clement’s church on Thursdays (4-7 p.m.) and Fort Street Mall market on Fridays (10 a.m.-1 p.m.). Follow the biz on Instagram (@sweetrevengehnl) for updates.

Sweet Revenge

979 Robello Lane, Honolulu

808-282-0234

sweetrevengehonolulu.com

Instagram: @sweetrevengehnl

Sunnyside

This Wahiawa-based bakery is known for its pear peach, blueberry cream, chocolate cream and apple pies, but it recently introduced a new flavor at the end of October — chocolate haupia pie ($20). This pie features a generous layer of creamy haupia atop silky chocolate, complete with a buttery crust.

Call 808-622-3663 to preorder, since popular flavors at Sunnyside often sell out.

Sunnyside

1017 Kilani Ave., Wahiawa

808-622-3663

Instagram: @sunnysideinc