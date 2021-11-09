Currently occu-pied
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 3:22 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO COURTESY HAWAIIAN PIE CO.
Pumpkin custard pie ($23) makes a sweet return for thanksgiving season.
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Custard pies ($18) come with a buttery crust
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Chocolate haupia pie ($20) is a new flavor at sunnyside
-
PHOTO COURTESY SWEET REVENGE
Chicken pot pie ($11) with gravy, peas and carrots
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree