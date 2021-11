Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Cinnamon, pumpkin spice and everything nice — that’s what fall desserts are made of. Enjoy the cooler weather and shorter days with some of the fragrant treats below.

Spicing things up

Instagram biz Baked by Anu’s fall box ($38) is nothing short of sweet. The box highlights cinnamon and other fragrant flavors through snickerdoodle, pumpkin pie, peanut butter cheesecake and pumpkin pie biscoff cookies. The latter features a pumpkin cookie butter base with a cookie butter drizzle. Direct message Baked by Anu on Instagram (@bakedbyanu) to learn more.

Apple of my eye

Miro Kaimuki’s (3446 Waialae Ave.) November menu dessert is a play on apple pie, according to chef-owner Chris Kajioka. Designed by pastry chef Kainoa Reloza, this burnt honey crémeux comes with cider caramel and spiced ice cream. “Kainoa caramelizes local Manoa honey, and he also cooks down apples and blends them into an apple butter,” Kajioka says. “The main star is the local honey, but the spices make this an essential fall dessert. It hits the right notes in every aspect.” Find out more at mirokaimuki.com.

A november classic

Via Gelato’s (1142 12th Ave.) chef’s choice flavor for November is pumpkin crunch. The Kaimuki dessert shop has this seasonal flavor every year — it used to be available for presale only, but in 2021, it’s available on the regular gelato menu.

Pumpkin crunch is a November staple because it brings customers back to memories of their moms and grandmas making pumpkin crunch dessert for Thanksgiving. The flavor features a lightly spiced pumpkin gelato with homemade buttery shortbread crumbles, which add that signature crunch.

Learn more at viagelato.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@viagelatohawaii).

