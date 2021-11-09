comscore Spud-tacular | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Very Veggie

Spud-tacular

  • By Tzu Chi Hawaii
  • Today
  • Updated 4:13 p.m.
  • PHOTO COURTESY TZU CHI HAWAII

Traditional pesto is made with lots of oil (fattening), pine nuts and Parmesan cheese (fattening and expensive). No wonder it tastes so good. Read more

Previous Story
A classic chicken dinner
Next Story
Currently occu-pied

Scroll Up