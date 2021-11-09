Spud-tacular

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Traditional pesto is made with lots of oil (fattening), pine nuts and Parmesan cheese (fattening and expensive). No wonder it tastes so good. Read more

Traditional pesto is made with lots of oil (fattening), pine nuts and Parmesan cheese (fattening and expensive). No wonder it tastes so good.

The key flavor in pesto, though, is basil, which is not fattening or particularly expensive, so you can put together a vibrant basil sauce that is much more healthful and less costly. In this version, a small amount of cashews stands in for the pine nuts, and no oil goes into the sauce.

It is used in a salad made with potatoes and tofu that would be a delicious addition to any potluck table. (A tiny bit of oil is used to bake the tofu, but if you have an air fryer, you can avoid oil altogether.)

Potato and Tofu Salad with Pesto

Ingredients:

• 1 large russet potato, peeled and cut in 1-inch cubes

• 1 14-ounce container soft tofu, well-drained, cut in 1-inch cubes

• 1/2 tablespoon vegetable oil

• 1 tablespoon cornstarch (optional)

Ingredients for pesto:

• 4 cups basil leaves, tightly packed

• 1/4 cup (1 ounce) cashews, soaked in water 4-6 hours, then drained

• Salt and pepper, to taste

• Water, as needed to thin pesto

Directions:

Cook potatoes in boiling water until just tender when pierced with a fork, about 10 minutes. Don’t overcook. Drain and let cool.

To prepare tofu: Heat oven to 400 degrees. Spread tofu pieces in baking sheet and toss with oil and cornstarch.

Bake 20-25 minutes, until firm and starting to brown. Let cool.

To make sauce: Blend basil, cashews, salt and pepper until smooth; add water slowly as needed to thin out sauce.

Combine potatoes and tofu. Add pesto sauce and stir gently to coat.

Serves 8.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including salt to taste): 100 calories, 4.5 g fat, 0.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 10 mg sodium, 11 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 0 g sugar, 6 g protein.

Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.