Hawaii News

Ala Wai project back on the table to develop a new flood risk management plan

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:40 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in partnership with the city, will hold two virtual public workshops this week to gather input for a study on the Ala Wai Flood Risk Management project.

A new plan for the controversial Ala Wai Flood Risk Management project won’t emerge until at least 2023. Read more

