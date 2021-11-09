Chaminade women’s volleyball team back in AVCA Poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team is back in the AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll at No. 25 this week.

The Silverswords occupied a spot in the national poll for 10 consecutive weeks earlier this season but fell out of the Oct. 25 poll.

Chaminade is 23-5 this season and is currently tied for second place in the Pacific West Conference standings with a 13-3 record. Among the Silverswords’ 23 wins is one over current unanimous No. 1 Metropolitan State University of Denver on Sept. 4.

Two Silverswords earn PacWest honors

Chaminade women’s volleyball’s Anna Dalla Vecchia has been named the Pacific West Conference Defender of the Week for the second time this season.

The libero from Italy set a school record for three-set matches with 34 digs on Wednesday against Fresno Pacific. The mark also is second-highest total in PacWest history for three-set matches. She followed her Herculean effort with a 25-dig game on Saturday against Academy of Art.

Dalla Vecchia now holds the single-season school record in digs with 549, becoming the first Silversword in school history to reach the 500-dig mark in a single year.

The second of Chaminade’s conference honorees is women’s soccer defender Savannah Breeze Miranda, who was named the Pacific West Conference Defender of the Week.

The freshman helped lead the Silverswords to wins in the last three matches of their NorCal road trip, providing the game-winning assists in the latter two games.

Miranda and the Chaminade defense conceded just three goals during the four-game road trip. Saturday’s road finale win at Fresno Pacific moved the team to 7-6 and guaranteed the first .500 season in program history. Chaminade will achieve its first winning season if it can upset or tie UH Hilo in the season finale on Saturday.