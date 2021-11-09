comscore Chaminade women’s volleyball team back in AVCA Poll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade women’s volleyball team back in AVCA Poll

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team is back in the AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll at No. 25 this week. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii football team aware of what needs to be done
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 9, 2021

Scroll Up