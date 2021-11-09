comscore Punahou reclaims No. 1 spot in girls volleyball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Punahou reclaims No. 1 spot in girls volleyball

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.

Maybe it was the power of stillness. Whatever the reason(s), coaches and media in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 had a change of heart since last week, moving Punahou ahead of Kamehameha for the No. 1 ranking on Monday. Read more

