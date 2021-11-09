Punahou reclaims No. 1 spot in girls volleyball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Maybe it was the power of stillness. Whatever the reason(s), coaches and media in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 had a change of heart since last week, moving Punahou ahead of Kamehameha for the No. 1 ranking on Monday. Read more

Punahou (7-2) collected six of 10 first-place votes and returned to the top spot for the first time since Oct. 18. Kamehameha garnered the other four first-place votes. Both teams, along with No. 3 ‘Iolani, had a bye through last week. The ILH Division I playoff tournament begins today.

A win by regular-season third-place finisher ‘Iolani over regular-season runner-up Kamehameha would give the Raiders a shot at the tourney title. A win by the Warriors at ‘Iolani, plus a victory by Punahou over Mid-Pacific, would lock a state berth for Kamehameha.

Kapolei vaulted two notches higher to No. 6 after sweeping Mililani in the Lady Trojans’ gym last week. Mililani, ranked No. 6 last week, dropped to No. 10 on Monday.

Le Jardin also moved up two positions after posting wins over Hanalani and Maryknoll in the ILH playoff tournament. The Bulldogs are No. 8.

The New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls Volleyball State Championships will begin on Dec. 6. The Division I bracket will be on Dec. 6 and 9-11. Regional sites are Moanalua and McKinley. The final will be played at Blaisdell Arena.

The D-II bracket will be Dec. 8-11. Regional sites are Kalani and Kaimuki, with the final at Blaisdell Arena.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10

Voted on by coaches and media statewide. First-place votes in parenthesis

Rk. School W L PTS LW

1. Punahou (6) (7-2 ILH) 96 2

2. Kamehameha (4) (6-3 ILH) 92 1

3. ‘Iolani (5-4 ILH) 82 3

4. Moanalua (5-0 OIA) 68 4

5. Damien (8-1, 7-1 ILH D-II) 51 5

6. Kapolei (6-0 OIA West) 47 8

7. Kahuku (6-1 OIA East) 40 7

8. Le Jardin (8-2, 6-2 ILH D-II) 22 10

9. Baldwin (8-0 MIL) 18 8

10. Mililani (6-1 OIA West) 16 6

Also receiving votes: Kamehameha-Hawaii 6, Maryknoll 6, Seabury Hall 4, University 1, Waianae 1.