Stephen Tsai: Ex-UH linebacker passing out wisdom in classroom
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2006
Hawaii’s Adam Leonard celebrates a turnover in Hawaii’s favor against Nevada in the third quarter at Aloha Stadium.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree