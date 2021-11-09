Wahine middle blocker Amber Igiede wins Big West defensive award

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede earned the first Big West Defensive Player of the Week award of her career on Monday after helping the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team claim sole possession of first place in the conference with two road wins. Read more

The sophomore was in on 12 blocks at the net and popped up 14 digs during her turns in the back row in wins at Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State.

Igiede posted six blocks in both matches and tied a career high with three solo blocks in UH’s sweep of Cal State Fullerton on Friday. Her eight digs against the Titans was one shy of her career high set on Sept. 10 vs. USC.

Along with her six blocks against Long Beach State on Saturday, Igiede put away 11 kills on 14 error-free swings for a career-best .786 hitting percentage.

Igiede has at least one block in 51 of 52 career matches, including the past 48 in a row.

UH (16-6, 13-1 BWC) enters the week alone in first place in the Big West and plays host to UC Irvine on Friday and UC San Diego on Sunday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The matches will be the first of the season without a cap on attendance. Tickets went on sale to the general public on Monday and are available at etickethawaii.com. Spectators must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19.