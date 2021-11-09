comscore Wahine middle blocker Amber Igiede wins Big West defensive award | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Wahine middle blocker Amber Igiede wins Big West defensive award

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.

Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede earned the first Big West Defensive Player of the Week award of her career on Monday after helping the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team claim sole possession of first place in the conference with two road wins. Read more

