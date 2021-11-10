Authorities searching for Oahu Community Correctional Center escapee

A 51-year-old man who was held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center pending trial for a protective order violation was discovered missing from the facility Tuesday night during a headcount.
The Hawaii Department of Public Safety said Morgan J. Bear was discovered missing at 10:30 p.m.
Bear was being held at the correctional facility for violation of a protective order and temporary restraining order.
He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches and 195 pounds with brown eyes and graying brown hair.
Anyone with information on Bear’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or sheriffs at 586-1352.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.