Authorities searching for Oahu Community Correctional Center escapee

  • Today

A 51-year-old man who was held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center pending trial for a protective order violation was discovered missing from the facility Tuesday night during a headcount.

The Hawaii Department of Public Safety said Morgan J. Bear was discovered missing at 10:30 p.m.

Bear was being held at the correctional facility for violation of a protective order and temporary restraining order.

He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches and 195 pounds with brown eyes and graying brown hair.

Anyone with information on Bear’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or sheriffs at 586-1352.

