Off the News: U.S. Rep. Ed Case stance on bill to get clearer soon

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In one of the more interesting political gambits on the Hawaii scene, U.S. Rep. Ed Case has staked out a position on the Democratic agenda that is much more Blue-Dog-ish than that of fellow members of the state’s delegation. It’s likely to win him campaign support, from within Hawaii and even nationally, from those who are not in the progressive camp. Read more

In one of the more interesting political gambits on the Hawaii scene, U.S. Rep. Ed Case has staked out a position on the Democratic agenda that is much more Blue-Dog-ish than that of fellow members of the state’s delegation. It’s likely to win him campaign support, from within Hawaii and even nationally, from those who are not in the progressive camp.

But at some point Case will need to say exactly where he draws the funding line in the “Build Back Better” social programs package. That day is coming soon.

Help historic Chinese cemetery

The Manoa Chinese Cemetery — a place of tranquility and history, site of annual Ching Ming ceremonies honoring ancestors — is running out of cash. It would be a shame for the site to become unsafe, the gravestones obscured by overgrowth, as it was 40-some years ago, before a nonprofit stepped up to care for the property.

The Lin Yee Chung Association faces costs of $150,000 per year for upkeep. To help preserve this 170-year-old marker of Hawaii’s diversity, donations are welcome, to 3430 E. Manoa Road, Honolulu, HI 96822. Or call 808-988-5543.