comscore Kokua Line: Will governor modify mask rule for Oahu? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Will governor modify mask rule for Oahu?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.

Question: Now that Oahu has had moderate COVID-19 community transmission for nearly two weeks straight, will the governor modify the indoor mask mandate, which still applies statewide? Read more

Previous Story
Longtime SMS chairman retiring, selling business

Scroll Up