Hawaii Grown notes: Soccer, football, volleyball, cross country
By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:43 p.m.
GOLUTES.COM
Emily Dulaney:
Moanalua grad selected All-NWC first-team setter
GOLUTES.COM
Halle Hetzler:
Le Jardin alum named Northwest Conference Libero of the Year
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kailua 2021 graduate and UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel earned Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week honors after leading the Rebels over New Mexico for their first win of the season on Saturday.