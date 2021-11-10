Hawaii Grown notes: Soccer, football, volleyball, cross country

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

MEN’S SOCCER

>> Nick Gaston, Mililani ’20: The Pacific Lutheran sophomore goalkeeper was named to the All-Northwest Conference first team on Tuesday. Gaston, who went 11-5 as a starter in goal, allowed just 0.71 goals per game, posted six shutouts and made 42 saves for an .808 save percentage. The Lutes (14-5, 11-3) will host Trinity University in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament on Saturday.

>> Dominic Gusman, Punahou ’20: The Whitworth (Wash.) freshman forward was named to the All-NWC first team. Gusman scored six goals and had three assists in 14 conference matches. Four of his goals were game-winners.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

>> Gracyn Buenconsejo, Punahou ’18: The Claremont-Mudd-Scripps senior defensive back was named to the All-Southern California Interscholastic Athletic Conference first team last week. This season, Buenconsejo played more of a defensive midfield role and led a defense that allowed 18 goals in 16 games.

FOOTBALL

>> Cameron Friel, Kailua ’21: The UNLV quarterback was named the Mountain West Conference freshman of the week on Monday. Friel led the Rebels to their first win of the season, going 20-for-33 for 227 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-17 victory against New Mexico. Friel’s 63.8 completion percentage is on track to break the school’s single-season record for a freshman of 61.8% set by Omar Clayton in 2007.

>> Nick Herbig, Saint Louis ’20: The Wisconsin linebacker had three tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in a 52-3 win over Wisconsin on Saturday.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Halle Hetzler, Le Jardin ’19: The Pacific Lutheran junior was named the Northwest Conference Libero of the Year on Monday. Hetzler, who made the first team after earning second-team and Freshman of the Year honors in 2019, led the conference and was seventh in the country in digs per set averaging 6.1. She was selected NWC Defensive Player of the Week three times and set the program record with 47 digs in a four-set match against Whitworth (Wash.).

>> Emily Dulaney, Moanalua ’18: The Pacific Lutheran senior setter was named to the All-NWC first team. Dulaney ranked 28th nationally and led the conference with 9.8 assists per set and had eight double-doubles in assists and digs during conference play.

>> Michelle McGinn, Maryknoll ’18: The Lewis & Clark senior setter was named to the All-NWC second team. McGinn, who also earned second-team honors in 2019, was the only Pioneer to play in every set this season and averaged 7.28 assists and 2.25 digs per set.

>> Shyla Sato, Mid-Pacific ’19: The Willamette (Ore.) junior libero was named All-NWC honorable mention. Sato played in every set for the Bearcats this season and averaged 5.45 digs per set.

>> Teana Adams-Kaonohi, Punahou ’19: The Kansas State junior setter had a career-high 61 assists and tied her career best with 17 digs in a five-set win over Texas Tech on Nov. 3. She had 47 assists, five digs, two kills and an ace in a four-set win over the Red Raiders on Thursday.

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

>> Kainalu Pagente, Pearl City ’21: The Saint Martin’s (Wash.) freshman finished 106th with a 10K time of 33:52.4 at Saturday’s NCAA Division II West Region Championships.

>> Hudson Lockette, Castle ’18: The Academy of Art junior finished 108th with a 10K time of 33:55.5 at Saturday’s NCAA Division II West Region Championships.

WOMEN’S DIVING

>> Emma Ng Pack, Punahou ’20: The Claremont-Mudd-Scripps sophomore was named the SCIAC Women’s Diver of the Week on Monday. Ng Pack took both the 1-meter and 3-mever diving events in a win over Occidental (Calif.) on Saturday.

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser; To submit an athlete for publication, email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.