Hawaii Grown notes: Soccer, football, volleyball, cross country

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.
  • GOLUTES.COM <strong>Emily Dulaney: </strong> <em>Moanalua grad selected All-NWC first-team setter</em>

  • GOLUTES.COM <strong>Halle Hetzler:</strong> <em>Le Jardin alum named Northwest Conference Libero of the Year</em>

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Kailua 2021 graduate and UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel earned Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week honors after leading the Rebels over New Mexico for their first win of the season on Saturday.

    Kailua 2021 graduate and UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel earned Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week honors after leading the Rebels over New Mexico for their first win of the season on Saturday.

Nick Gaston, Mililani ’20: The Pacific Lutheran sophomore goalkeeper was named to the All-Northwest Conference first team on Tuesday. Gaston, who went 11-5 as a starter in goal, allowed just 0.71 goals per game, posted six shutouts and made 42 saves for an .808 save percentage. Read more

