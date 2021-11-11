FBI agents dig through Waimanalo yard, open manhole covers in investigation of missing girl

FBI agents began digging up the yard at the home of Lehua and Isaac “Sonny” Kalua, who were arrested and charged with the murder of their 6-year-old adopted daughter Isabella, who is also known by her birth name Ariel.

FBI personnel also pried open manhole covers with a pickaxe along the sidewalk and in the street at the intersection of Kakaina and Hihimanu streets, taking photos inside.

Both police and FBI began collecting evidence Wednesday after the simultaneous arrests of the Kaluas and charging of the couple with second-degree murder.

Police Criminal Investigation Division commander Maj. Ben Moszkowicz said Wednesday at a news conference announcing the murder charges, that police and the FBI will continue to search the property for the girl’s remains.

The police have determined that she was killed sometime in mid-August, but would not elaborate on what led to that conclusion.

They said the Kaluas are the only suspects involved in the murder.

Shortly after 2 p.m., FBI agents, armed with shovels and probes began digging the Kakaina Street side of the property at 41-610 Puha St.

It appeared that they were also placing markers in the yard.

Many people, including children, came from across the island today to pay their respects with flowers and stuffed animals.