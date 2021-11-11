HFD rescues 3 lost hikers from Oahu trails after sunset

Honolulu firefighters rescued a total of three lost hikers on Wednesday evening at two different trails – one at Sunset Pillbox on Oahu’s North Shore and the other at Kaau Crater Loop Trail in Palolo.

The 911 call for Kaau Crater Loop Trail came in first, at 5:37 p.m., for a lost male hiker, age unknown. The hiker had been on the trail since about 1:50 p.m. and decided to call 911 for help shortly before sunset.

Four units with 12 personnel responded, with the first arriving on scene at 5:49 p.m. With the help of the Air 1 helicopter, firefighters got on the trail and found the lost hiker at 6:31 p.m., without injuries. HFD airlifted the hiker to a landing zone at 6:49 p.m.

The 911 call for two lost hikers at the Sunset Pillbox trail came in at 6:11 p.m. Four units with 12 personnel responded, with the first arriving on scene at 6:40 p.m.

Two hikers, a 23-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man had been hiking the trail for about an hour and a half when they realized they were lost. They called 911 for help after being unable to find their way down.

Firefighters found the lost hikers with no injuries. Both were able to hike down by foot, escorted by firefighters.

HFD reminds the public to hike safely by bringing a fully-charged cell phone, preferably with a backup battery, and to get all important information about a trail prior to hiking it, including the route and degree of difficulty.

“When you get to the trail’s entrance, read and follow signage,” said HFD in a news release. “Be aware of restricted or closed trails. Do not just rely on social media to get the information you need about a trail.”