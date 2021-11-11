comscore Editorial: Help those who served our nation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Help those who served our nation

  • Today
  • Updated 5:53 p.m.

In 2021, this country’s longest war, the post-9/11 conflict in Afghanistan, came to an end in a formal sense, with the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces punctuated by further tragedy and death for American soldiers and Afghans alike. Read more

Editorial: ‘Gut and replace’ should be gutted

