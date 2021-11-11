comscore ‘Faces of Courage’ spotlights Filipino World War II soldiers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

‘Faces of Courage’ spotlights Filipino World War II soldiers

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.

  • COURTESY VIDEO

    Watch the trailer from the one-hour program, "Faces of Courage: Untold Stories of World War II Filipino Veterans."

  • COURTESY STEPHANIE CASTILLO / 2017 Volunteers from the U.S. Army 1st Regiment, all U.S. Filipino immigrants or U.S. born, were used as radio operators, spies and scouts working with U.S. invasion forces during World War II.

    COURTESY STEPHANIE CASTILLO / 2017

    Volunteers from the U.S. Army 1st Regiment, all U.S. Filipino immigrants or U.S. born, were used as radio operators, spies and scouts working with U.S. invasion forces during World War II.

  • US ARMY ”<strong>We don’t want it to be forgotten. People died serving their country and they need to be remembered.”</strong> <strong>Antonio Taguba</strong> <em>Retired U.S. Army major general</em>

    US ARMY

    We don’t want it to be forgotten. People died serving their country and they need to be remembered.”

    Antonio Taguba

    Retired U.S. Army major general

  • STAR-ADVERTISER In May 2018, Filipino veterans Aquilino A. Jacob and Victorino Larilla watched a film about the Bataan Death March at the Hilton Hawaiian Village. Retired Army Maj. Gen. Antonio Taguba presented 94-year-old WWII veteran Domingo Los Banos with a bronze replica of the Congressional Gold Medal at the event.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    In May 2018, Filipino veterans Aquilino A. Jacob and Victorino Larilla watched a film about the Bataan Death March at the Hilton Hawaiian Village. Retired Army Maj. Gen. Antonio Taguba presented 94-year-old WWII veteran Domingo Los Banos with a bronze replica of the Congressional Gold Medal at the event.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018 Amy Agbayani

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018

    Amy Agbayani

The history of Filipino World War II veterans is a story that needs to be told, says retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Antonio Taguba, who chairs the Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project, a national initiative to raise awareness of their service. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu police cite violent imagery, threats in 10-year-old girl’s arrest

Scroll Up