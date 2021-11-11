‘Faces of Courage’ spotlights Filipino World War II soldiers
By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:42 a.m.
COURTESY VIDEO
Watch the trailer from the one-hour program, "Faces of Courage: Untold Stories of World War II Filipino Veterans."
COURTESY STEPHANIE CASTILLO / 2017
Volunteers from the U.S. Army 1st Regiment, all U.S. Filipino immigrants or U.S. born, were used as radio operators, spies and scouts working with U.S. invasion forces during World War II.
US ARMY
”We don’t want it to be forgotten. People died serving their country and they need to be remembered.”
Antonio Taguba
Retired U.S. Army major general
STAR-ADVERTISER
In May 2018, Filipino veterans Aquilino A. Jacob and Victorino Larilla watched a film about the Bataan Death March at the Hilton Hawaiian Village. Retired Army Maj. Gen. Antonio Taguba presented 94-year-old WWII veteran Domingo Los Banos with a bronze replica of the Congressional Gold Medal at the event.