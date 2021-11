Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The law firm of Leavitt, Yamane &Soldner has announced the hiring of Kaui Yamane. Yamane previously served as a deputy prosecutor for four years at the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney for the City and County of Honolulu. Prior to that, she worked as a law clerk to Judge Dexter Del Rosario in the First Circuit Court.

Parents and Children Together has appointed Nina C. Horioka as its new fund development director. Horioka previously served as community engagement manager for EPIC Ohana and director of development for the University of Hawaii Foundation. She currently serves as vice chairwoman of the professional development committee for the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii Young Professionals.

