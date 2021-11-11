comscore Chaminade volleyball still on top | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade volleyball still on top

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team cemented itself as the conference’s top team by sweeping Azusa Pacific 25-15, 25-17, 30-28 on Wednesday at McCabe gym. Read more

