Hawaii Beat | Sports Chaminade volleyball still on top By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:41 p.m. The Chaminade women's volleyball team cemented itself as the conference's top team by sweeping Azusa Pacific 25-15, 25-17, 30-28 on Wednesday at McCabe gym. The Silverswords were led by Brooklen Pe'a with 12 kills and Latai Saulala added nine to improve to 25-5 overall and 15-3 in the Pacific West. Annaka Jogenson and Kaitlin Craig had 10 kills apiece as the Cougars fell to 16-7 overall and 11-4. Chaminade hosts its final home game against Point Loma on Friday and has a chance to secure its first PacWest title since 1996. Previous Story Kamehameha girls volleyball beats 'Iolani in 5-set thriller