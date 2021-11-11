Chaminade volleyball still on top

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team cemented itself as the conference’s top team by sweeping Azusa Pacific 25-15, 25-17, 30-28 on Wednesday at McCabe gym.

The Silverswords were led by Brooklen Pe‘a with 12 kills and Latai Saulala added nine to improve to 25-5 overall and 15-3 in the Pacific West.

Annaka Jogenson and Kaitlin Craig had 10 kills apiece as the Cougars fell to 16-7 overall and 11-4.

Chaminade hosts its final home game against Point Loma on Friday and has a chance to secure its first PacWest title since 1996.