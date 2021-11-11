Prep football preview capsules

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Lunas (3-0) are still in MIL dynasty mode following a 40-12 win over Baldwin last week. Ian-Jay Cabanilla rushed for 218 yards in the win over the Bears. They host the Warriors (1-1). Read more

Kamehameha-Maui at No. 8 Lahainaluna

Friday, 7 p.m.

The Lunas (3-0) are still in MIL dynasty mode following a 40-12 win over Baldwin last week. Ian-Jay Cabanilla rushed for 218 yards in the win over the Bears. They host the Warriors (1-1).

Farrington at Waianae

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The Governors (0-3, OIA Open) are showing signs of settling in after giving No. 9 Kapolei a tough battle two weeks ago. They will need to find a way to contain Waianae’s (1-3) four-wide attack with bulldozer running back Kolo Quisquirin-Sabagala (258 yards, two TDs) gashing defenses.

Waianae wide receiver Emmanuelle Carter (14 catches, 314 yards, two TDs) remains one of the most productive playmakers in the OIA.

Castle vs. Aiea

at John Velasco Field (Radford) Friday, 7 p.m.

The Knights (1-1 OIA D-I) are coming off a 49-14 nonconference loss to unbeaten ‘Iolani. Aiea (1-2) had a bye last week. Both Castle and Aiea have beaten Roosevelt in close games.

Na Alii quarterback Ezekiel Olie relies on Jayden Chanel, Geronimo Ulgaran and Rico Figueroa in the passing game. Kaimana Lale-Saole has been a gritty ballcarrier out of the backfield at just under 4 yards per carry for Aiea.

Castle QB Daunte Ching (351 yards, four TDs, two interceptions) has completed 56% of his attempts. Coby Tanioka (17 receptions, 179 yards, three TDs) and Kala Estacado-Matthews (11, 143, two) lead the receivers.

Pearl City at Kaiser

Friday, 7 p.m.

Cougars quarterback Easton Yoshino has had record-setting levels of success and now has 920 passing yards and 10 TDs with just two picks despite missing one game. Kamakana Mahiko (22 catches, 430 yards, five TDs) and Justin Kaneoka (23, 357, four) are enjoying the wide-open attack of Kaiser (4-0, OIA D-II).

Ryder Rodrigues, with 53 carries for 333 yards (and one TD), leads the ground attack for coach Tim Seaman.

The Chargers (2-2, OIA D-II) are coming off a 14-13 win over Nanakuli. Coach Robin Kami has deployed three QBs with Trey Dacoscos (348 yards, seven TDs, no interceptions), Sefo Feesago (185 passing yards, 109 rushing yards, three total TDs) and Ryan Littlejohn.

Joshua Gleason (16 receptions, 279 yards, four TDs) leads the Charger pass catchers.

Moanalua at Kailua

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Na Menehune (3-1, OIA D-I) took their first loss of the year against Waipahu last week, scoring a season-low 14 points. Taylor Malloe remains one of the top passers in OIA D-I (766 yards, nine TDs). Forty percent of his completions have been to Jayce Bareng (26 catches, 333 yards, two TDs).

Kailua (0-3) gave Waipahu a close game in week one, but has struggled offensively since with seven points in losses to ‘Iolani and Roosevelt.

Radford vs. Kalani

at Kaiser Stadium Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

The limitation of the playoffs — with just two berths, one game for the title — means this is a crucial showdown for both teams as they chase first-place Kaiser. The Rams (3-1, OIA D-II) are coming off a 34-14 loss to Kaiser, Christian Payton (333 yards, six TDs) and Michael Hayslett (168 yards, two TDs) provide power, speed and depth at running back.

Kalob Victorino-Avilla (698 passing yards, eight TDs, three interceptions) has a wide array of receivers to choose from, including Jack Carlson (22 catches, 284 yards, four TDs).

The Falcons (3-1) have been unstoppable since a season-opening loss to Kaiser. Logan Lim (867 passing yards, 10 TDs, six interceptions) has dialed up Noa Uchida (23 receptions, 299 yards, TD) and Noah Ah Sam (23, 292, four) often. Running back Josh Oh (75 carries, 412 yards, TD) is a workhorse. Lim’s ability to make plays with his feet (257 rushing yards, three TDs) is a vital for Kalani.

McKinley at Nanakuli

Saturday, 6 p.m.

The Tigers’ aerial launch party didn’t scare Kalani week, which limited McKinley (0-3, OIA D-II) to a single score in a 45-6 win. Without a consistent ground game, QB Dustin Chow is facing constant pressure.

Nanakuli’s front seven is tenacious at times. The Golden Hawks (2-1) have allowed just 20 points. QB Keahi Ah Sui has passed for 820 yards and six TDs with three interceptions. David Kalili (22 receptions, 311 yards, three TDs) and Joseph Lewis IV (13, 208, two) are certified wplaymakers.