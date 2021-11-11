Prep football preview: No. 1 Kahuku in showdown with No. 3 Mililani

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A month ago, the world of prep football in Hawaii revolved entirely around the ILH.

Today, two of the top three teams in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 hail from the OIA. When the top-ranked Kahuku Red Raiders (4-0) visit the third-ranked Mililani Trojans (3-0) on Saturday night, it will be the first meeting between the OIA powerhouses since Oct. 26, 2019.

If cobwebs have set on the memories of fans, here’s a reminder: Mililani has won three of the last four matchups. In 2019, Mililani won 32-0 in the regular season, but Kahuku won 7-3 in the OIA title game.

In ’18, the Trojans won 38-10 in a late-September regular-season battle, and again in the playoffs, 27-7.

Reach back further, and the Trojans have won five of the past eight battles going back to 2013. It was prior to ’13 when Kahuku had a major edge with five mostly lopsided wins over Mililani: 1986, a 20-0 Kahuku win; ’04, 36-13; ’08, 42-13; in ’09 Kahuku won 35-27; and in ’12, Big Red won 50-13.

The biggest difference in ’21 is possibly devotion of Kahuku skills-position players in the offseason. Thanks to training and Pylon tournaments — the Rebel Squad won three tournaments on the mainland, including a national title — the bar has been raised significantly. What Mililani mastered in years past with McKenzie Milton and Dillon Gabriel is now an integral part of Kahuku’s success this fall.

In ’19, Kahuku averaged 59.9 passing yards per game with Tiger Adolpho at quarterback and Jason Mariteragi as his backup. It worked thanks to the prowess of the offensive line and running back Zealand Matagi (1,418 yards, 19 rushing TDs).

After a win over Campbell, the Red Raiders were overwhelmed by Saint Louis in the Open Division state final, 45-6.

Kahuku’s offensive snaps in ’19: 492 rushes, 144 passes, 77% on the ground. This fall: 56 carries, 75 pass attempts, 43% on the ground.

Kahuku has outscored opponents 221-20.

The small sample size of four games is a factor, and so is the absence of top-5 teams from the ILH. However, Kahuku’s aerial attack with Mariteragi is sharp, fluid and highly efficient. Mariteragi has completed 67% of his throws, racking up 644 yards and 11 TDs with only one pick in 66 attempts.

Kealoha Kaio (17 receptions, 237 yards, six TDs) and Kainoa Carvalho (16, 218, two) have become elite pass catchers. Even standout linebacker Liona Lefau has displayed his talent on the offensive side of the ball. He had two TD catches in last week’s 50-7 win at Waianae and now has five receptions for 100 yards and three TDs for the season.

Coach Sterling Carvalho and his staff haven’t put the ground game on ice. Kelsyn Tangaro-Kanoa (132 yards, TD), Kana Loa Kaluna (108 yards, six TDs), Kingsley Ah You Jr. and Clyde Taulapapa are physical, explosive running backs. Kahuku is simply taking what defenses give, and no team thus far — Kapolei, Farrington, Leilehua and Waianae — has been able to stop Kahuku’s balanced attack.

Like Kahuku, the Trojans put plenty of work in during the offseason. An injury to promising freshman quarterback Kini McMillan (27-for-49, 300 yards, four TDs, one interception) has given Emana Tarape an opportunity. Tarape (20-for-40, 234 yards, four TDs, two interceptions) has been helped by the running game.

Nehemiah Timoteo (204 yards, TD, 11.3 yards per carry), Tavian Hallums 133 yards, TD, 9.5 YPC) and Tykea Johnson Jr. (TD, 7.2 YPC) and the Trojans O-line stabilize the flow.

That could be the x-factor for the Trojans against a athletic, rangy Kahuku secondary. Mililani has thrown the ball on 63% of its snaps so far, utilizing a deep corps of receivers. Raymond Roller (seven receptions, 116 yards, three TDs), Lando Werner-Celes (eight, 112, two) and Gavin Hunter (10, 95, one) are playmakers. Game script will be intriguing; if the Trojans fall behind early, coach Rod York may give Tarape more freedom to go deep.

If Kahuku takes a lead into the final quarter, will coach Carvalho shorten the game and employ a ground-and-pound reversion?

With only six regular-season games, and only two teams qualifying for the playoffs, a loss carries more weight than usual.